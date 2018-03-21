Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Boats jostle for position at the beginning of a Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race
Boats jostle for position at the beginning of a Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race
News

Yacht race action being live-streamed this year

Gregory Bray
by
21st Mar 2018 11:30 AM

2017 LINE honours winner, Black Jack will capture the action of the 70th QantasLink Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race with on-board, high-definition cameras.

All the action and excitement of the will play out online and on two big screens in Gladstone.

Mayor Matt Burnett said the council was excited to support the live streaming of this iconic Queensland race.

"Last year the start of the race was successfully live streamed from Shorncliffe attracting more than 100,000 views,” he said.

"The live stream broadcast will cover the pre-race, start and the first section of the race to the rounding mark off Tangalooma.

The yachts' journey up the coast will be shown on the big screens at the Gladstone Harbour Festival food court and the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.

The live stream broadcast will begin on Good Friday, March 30, at 7am and can be viewed on the Qantas Link website

Related Items

Show More
brisbane to gladstone yacht race harbour festival live stream
Gladstone Observer
Ken O'Dowd to run for re-election

Ken O'Dowd to run for re-election

Politics The Flynn MP will seek a fourth term in parliament, he announced today.

$125K worth of machinery stolen from CQ property

$125K worth of machinery stolen from CQ property

Crime Police say a crane or tilt tray would have been required.

TOWN HALL: Bill Shorten holds court at people's forum

TOWN HALL: Bill Shorten holds court at people's forum

Politics See what our alternative PM had to say about Adani, 457s and super

HIT THE BRAKES: Just 30% of $40m road upgrade budget spent

HIT THE BRAKES: Just 30% of $40m road upgrade budget spent

Council News Road upgrade spending lower than expected.

  • 21st Mar 2018 5:38 PM

Local Partners