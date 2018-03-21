Yacht race action being live-streamed this year

Boats jostle for position at the beginning of a Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race

2017 LINE honours winner, Black Jack will capture the action of the 70th QantasLink Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race with on-board, high-definition cameras.

All the action and excitement of the will play out online and on two big screens in Gladstone.

Mayor Matt Burnett said the council was excited to support the live streaming of this iconic Queensland race.

"Last year the start of the race was successfully live streamed from Shorncliffe attracting more than 100,000 views,” he said.

"The live stream broadcast will cover the pre-race, start and the first section of the race to the rounding mark off Tangalooma.

The yachts' journey up the coast will be shown on the big screens at the Gladstone Harbour Festival food court and the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.

The live stream broadcast will begin on Good Friday, March 30, at 7am and can be viewed on the Qantas Link website