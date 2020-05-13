Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

XXXX yeah! Free beer for Qld pubs

13th May 2020 11:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

OUTBACK pubs and clubs are set to open their doors for the first time in weeks and the beer tab will be picked up by one of Queensland's best-known breweries.

The iconic XXXX Brewery has donated 3000L of liquid gold to regional venues hard hit by drought and COVID-19 lockdown.

It follows moves to re-open parks, playgrounds and barbecues, as the state takes giant strides toward reopening following a streak of no new coronavirus cases.

One case was recorded overnight, but only 18 people are yet to recover of the 1052 cases recorded in Queensland.

Road trips are also back on the agenda from Saturday with residents allowed to travel up to 150km from home - increasing to 500km for those in the outback. Parks and beachfronts will be reopened along with many skate parks, outdoor basketball courts and sports fields, for groups of up to 10 people.

Despite the gradual easing of social distancing restrictions, authorities continue to urge people with respiratory illness symptoms to get tested. The state's Chief Health Officer, Jeannette Young, has also previously urged Queenslanders to get their flu vaccination before employees begin to return to offices across the state.

 

 

The low rate of coronavirus cases across the state is likely to lead to further restrictions being eased.

Up to five people from the one household are currently permitted to visit another home. From Saturday, up to 10 people will be able to gather outside at weddings, pools and for exercise.

The XXXX brewery in Milton is donating 3000L of beer to outback pubs that have been doing it tough. Pic Annette Dew
The XXXX brewery in Milton is donating 3000L of beer to outback pubs that have been doing it tough. Pic Annette Dew

Kindy, Prep, and students from Years 1, 11 and 12 returned to the classroom this week, with other years expected to return to school from May 25.

 

 

Originally published as XXXX yeah! Free beer for Qld pubs

More Stories

Show More
beer clubs coronavirus pubs queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sex offences against younger siblings a ‘tragedy’

        premium_icon Sex offences against younger siblings a ‘tragedy’

        Crime A mother told her son she still loved him but was unsure if she could ever forgive him for the ‘incomprehensible’ breach of trust

        VOTE NOW: Cast your vote for Gladdy’s cutest pooch

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Cast your vote for Gladdy’s cutest pooch

        News THE Observer is on the hunt for Gladstone’s cutest dog.

        IN COURT: 11 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 11 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, May 13.

        BEST OF SERIES: Three-metre croc facing removal

        premium_icon BEST OF SERIES: Three-metre croc facing removal

        Environment We're taking a look back at our best-read articles from the past months.