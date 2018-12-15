Xmas cheer for kids in care

Road Boss Rally representatives Pete Van Loripe, Barney Beecroft and Boyne Smelters Limited Angus Young load up a Ford Falcon rally car to deliver Christmas presents to kids in care.

TWO hundred Gladstone foster children will wake up to an extra surprise under their Christmas trees this year thanks to local organisations.

Road Boss Rally representatives Barney Beecroft and Pete Van Loripe collected about 30 gifts from Boyne Smelters Limited yesterday in their 1986 Ford Falcon XF rally car to deliver to Kids in Care.

The presents, leftover from the BSL Children's Christmas Party, were added to a large number of gifts donated by Blue Care nurses and their clients.

It's the third year the initiative has been run.

"We've done it for the last three years and everywhere across Queensland rally cars have been doing that,” Barney said.

"They had 850 items in Brisbane (on) Thursday at one of the schools and next year we'd like to try to get some of our schools on board.

"The presents are given to the foster parents to just help them out financially and it's good to help them (the kids) out because they probably haven't got anyone to buy for them.”

The gifts loaded on board the Ford rally vehicle were suitable for children any age up to 11.

There are 200 children in care benefiting from the delivery, a significant jump from the 120 who were in care last year.

Boyne Smelters Limited social club vice-president Angus Young said it was better to give than to get rid of the unclaimed presents.

"It's basically the leftovers from our kids' Christmas party,” he said.

"They hadn't been collected and we give them a date to be collected.

"After that date we decide to donate them to someone who might need them.

"It's always nice to be able to hand out the leftovers to kids in care and I'm sure they will appreciate them a lot.”

Road Boss Rally said it hoped to continue the initiative next year and is looking for local schools and businesses interested in jumping on board.

If you would like to be involved in next year's toy donation, contact Barney Beecroft on 0475219284.