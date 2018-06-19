Xander's aquatic nursery with an oceanic theme

XANDER Keenan Saywell was delivered to loving parents Justin Maloney and Wanese Saywell June 14, 5.19pm at the Gladstone Mater hospital.

The first child for the two joyful parents weighed 3065 grams (6lb 7oz).

Mum and Dad were very happy with their healthy little boy.

"It's fantastic and he's beautiful,” Wanese said.

"Couldn't be happier and he's a beautiful boy,” Justin said.

The first-time couple had high praise for the support they received from the Maternity Ward.

"The preparation and the hospital has been fantastic, the doctor and midwives have been really good,” Wanese said.

When it came to naming their precious bundle, the parents had a good idea what they wanted to call him.

"It's been a long-time favourite and its unusual but not too strange,” Wanese said.

"It seemed right when we were talking about it,” Justin said.

The new nursery for Xander has an underwater reef and ocean theme about it that took several days' work.

"There's a big mural on the wall with an underwater scene that has fish, whales, coral and sting rays,” Wanese said.

There is a Nemo in the nursery, but it's a stuffed toy and fish patterns on the curtains, and little Xander will have plenty to keep him amused.

Mum and Dad will have plenty of time to bond with young Xander with a rocking chair in the nursery as well.

Xander is an abbreviated form of the name Alexander, and is pronounced Zander.

Alexander is the Latin form of the Greek name, Alexandros.

The name interpretation from "alexein” which means to defend and "andros” to translate as "man, warrior”, hence the meaning, "defender of men”.

Justin and Wanese are looking forward to going home soon to show off the aquatic reef theme to their newborn son.