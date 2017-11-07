X-Ray machine exposes hidden credit card knife at airport

GLADSTONE Airport security workers had a touch of adrenaline when they uncovered a credit card knife in a 28-year-old woman's wallet.

At 10.30am on August 27, Jayde Ellen Bracken's belongings were taken aside by airport security after they found a weapon in her wallet as it passed through an X-Ray machine.

Defence lawyer Rio Ramos told the court Bracken had found the weapon in her car, after which she put it in her wallet.

"She forgot to take it out," Ms Ramos said.

She told Magistrate Melanie Ho her client had suffered a traumatic event in June, which she was still recovering from.

"She wants the matter finalised and our of the way," Ms Ramos said.

Bracken pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful possession of a weapon.

She was fined $400 and a conviction was recorded.

According to Queensland Police, a Permit to Acquire is required before a person can take lawful possession of a Category M Weapon such as a bowen knife belt or a credit card knife.

Disguised blades included any clothing, apparel, adornment, accessory or other thing designed to disguise any weapon or other cutting or piercing instrument capable of causing bodily harm.