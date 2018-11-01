X Factor star is excited to be coming to Gladstone

POWER POP STAR: Dami Im will be performing at the GECC on Saturday night.

FIVE years ago singer Dami Im wanted to try something different before turning 30, so in 2013 she entered The X Factor contest.

"I just wanted to give it a shot and winning The X Factor was unexpected," she said.

"I was always going to be a singer, but on a much smaller scale and probably teaching piano and voice coaching as well.

"The success on X Factor has allowed me to share my music and travel to places I've never been before."

More success followed after the show when her self-titled album Dami Im reached the top spot on the ARIA charts.

In 2016 she took out second place in the Eurovision contest in Sweden with her power ballad Sound of Silence.

"It was such an honour to represent Australia," Dami said.

"I felt like an Olympian.

"Getting that opportunity was a dream gig, the fans loved it and it was great fun.

"Australians have been following Eurovision for years and it was so great we got to be a part of it."

Her powerful vocals pay tribute to the singers she admires.

"I like Beyonce and Mariah Carey," Dami said.

"But I've also been inspired by big vocalists like Aretha Franklin and Ella Fitzgerald."

Dami pays tribute to those artists on her latest album I Hear a Song which she is currently touring with.

"I love singing other people's songs, but there's nothing like singing your own," she said.

"When you write, it's another vehicle to tell your story at a deeper level.

"Also playing the piano while I'm performing live gives me more creative freedom.

"It expresses the emotions of the music better."

Dami has just turned 30 and reflecting on her meteoric rise to stardom in the past five years she said it was a combination of hard work and some luck.

"You have to be passionate and work very hard," she said.

"I'm grateful I've been so lucky and had lots of love and support from the people around me."

"I really think this is my calling to share my music and connect to people through the music I make.

"No matter what happens in the future, I'll keep doing that.

Dami admitted she is excited to be visiting Gladstone.

"I've never been there before," she said.

"And I've been told I have to go to Tannum Sands while I'm there.

"They say it's beautiful."