Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
10 McCarthy Rd, Wurdong Heights boasts two large houses and lots of land
10 McCarthy Rd, Wurdong Heights boasts two large houses and lots of land
News

Wurdong Heights property a ‘rare commodity’

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
7th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THIS Wurdong Heights property boasts two four-bedroom homes, 4ha of land and many options for potential buyers.

LJ Hooker Boyne Tannum sales executive Cheryl Kurtz said the property was a “rare commodity”.

10 McCarthy Rd, Wurdong Heights boast two large houses and lots of land
10 McCarthy Rd, Wurdong Heights boast two large houses and lots of land

“Three things for me when I first listed it was the land size, proximity to Boyne Tannum and the two dwellings,” Ms Kurtz said.

“I’ve found a lot of people over the past two years have been looking for that dual living.

“They’re having their elderly parents come and live with them.”

She said the property was 12 minutes from Boyne Island and 20 minutes from Gladstone.

“It could be for people coming off the land who aren’t ready to live in town,” she said.

The buyer would have a choice of how to best use the dwellings.

“You could rent one house out permanently to someone you don’t even know,” she said.

“They’re far enough away and there are different accesses to the property so they wouldn’t be interrupting your privacy.”

The main house also boasts a private entertainment area with a spa.

“It’s targeting that ­lifestyle change,” Ms Kurtz said.

“With the extended family or added income to help pay the mortgage.”

The property at 10 McCarthy Rd is on the market for $649,000.

gladstone property market lj hooker boyne tannum
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NEW DELIVERY: Equipment for new high school

        premium_icon NEW DELIVERY: Equipment for new high school

        News FINAL preparations for Calliope State High School are coming together.

        Grant aids green-thumbed kids

        premium_icon Grant aids green-thumbed kids

        News The grant will provide more opportunities for students to get hands-on...

        Person airlifted to hospital after fall

        premium_icon Person airlifted to hospital after fall

        News The rescue service was called to the island around 10am

        Santa sessions for children with sensory needs

        premium_icon Santa sessions for children with sensory needs

        News Santa will be making a special visit to Stockland to see children with sensory...