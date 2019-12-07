Wurdong Heights property a ‘rare commodity’

10 McCarthy Rd, Wurdong Heights boasts two large houses and lots of land

THIS Wurdong Heights property boasts two four-bedroom homes, 4ha of land and many options for potential buyers.

LJ Hooker Boyne Tannum sales executive Cheryl Kurtz said the property was a “rare commodity”.

“Three things for me when I first listed it was the land size, proximity to Boyne Tannum and the two dwellings,” Ms Kurtz said.

“I’ve found a lot of people over the past two years have been looking for that dual living.

“They’re having their elderly parents come and live with them.”

She said the property was 12 minutes from Boyne Island and 20 minutes from Gladstone.

“It could be for people coming off the land who aren’t ready to live in town,” she said.

The buyer would have a choice of how to best use the dwellings.

“You could rent one house out permanently to someone you don’t even know,” she said.

“They’re far enough away and there are different accesses to the property so they wouldn’t be interrupting your privacy.”

The main house also boasts a private entertainment area with a spa.

“It’s targeting that ­lifestyle change,” Ms Kurtz said.

“With the extended family or added income to help pay the mortgage.”

The property at 10 McCarthy Rd is on the market for $649,000.