'Wrong impression': Urgent boat recall ordered

More than 40 boat owners are at risk of the boat recall. Contributed

URGENT efforts are underway to contact more than 40 new boat owners to warn them they may be in danger if they take the vessels out on the water this summer.

Maritime Safety Queensland Acting General Manager Capt Glenn Hale said Maritime Safety Queensland officers had discovered the boats, sold by Queensland company Scariff Boats, had the wrong, or were missing information on the Australian Builders Plate (ABP) about the number of passengers they could safely carry.

"Thankfully marine officers raised the alarm while carrying out a random inspection of the new imported boats at a major boat show earlier this year,” Capt Hale said.

"They found the Australian Builders Plates (ABP), which are required by law to be attached to vessels, in some cases allowed for more than twice the normal maximum loading weight for boats of that size.

"This could easily give owners the wrong impression they were able to carry considerably more people on board than was safely allowed with potentially disastrous consequences.

"Anyone owning a Scariff boat should get in touch with the company to arrange a review of their boat and its ABP.”

Anyone with concerns about a Scariff boat should contact the company at mike@scariff.com.au or call 0410 651 000 or 07 3556 3480.