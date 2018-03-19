Menu
CHARACTER BUILDING: Sue-Ellen has a background in psychology and says this helps her to develop accurate emotional response for her characters. Mike Richards GLA041017BOOK
News

Writer's romantic tale makes the cut for anthology

Julia Bartrim
by
19th Mar 2018 4:30 AM

"A SMALL romantic story about a witch and a plumber".

That's how Benaraby based writer Sue-Ellen Pashley summed up her latest creation.

It may seem like an unusual combination, but Sue-Ellen is clearly onto something.

She submitted her story to a contest run by Romance Writers of Australia - a professional organisation for writers - and has just found out her story has been selected as one of 14 finalists, to appear in an anthology released later this year.

Sue-Ellen has published two young adult novels, one of which has been translated into German, and said she dislikes the idea of being confined to just one genre.

"I like writing across quite a number of genres," she said.

"It's that thing for me, about trying to be as diverse as I possibly can.

"If a story pops into my head then I like to be able to write it."

Sue-Ellen said she gets some of her best ideas at 4am,

"Sometimes you'd just like to be back to sleep," she said.

But writer that she is, she gets herself up, every time.

