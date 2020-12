Gladstone police were called to a wounding incident overnight.

POLICE were called to wounding incident in Gladstone Central overnight just before 6pm.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the incident on Bramston St was described as a “single wound to the abdomen consistent with a stabbing.”

He said a person will likely be charged.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said one patient was taken to Gladstone Hospital.

No other information is available at this point in time.