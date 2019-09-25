Menu
Would you buy your kid a ‘gender inclusive’ Barbie?

by Kim Wilson
25th Sep 2019 4:56 PM
A world first gender inclusive doll is being released by Mattel, the makers of Barbie.

Called Creatable World, the modifiable doll line consists of six different doll kits available in a variety of skin tones.

Each kit includes one doll, two hairstyle options and endless styling possibilities.

With on-trend style, quick hair transformations and relatable accessories kids can switch long hair for short hair, add a skirt or pants or both.

Mattel launches gender inclusive doll line inviting all kids to play. Picture: Supplied.
Kim Culmone, US-based Senior Vice President of Mattel Fashion Doll Design, says Creatable World empowers all kids to make and remake characters they love and tell the stories that matter to them.

"We're hopeful Creatable World will encourage people to think more broadly about how all kids can benefit from doll play," she says.

"Toys are a reflection of culture and as the world continues to celebrate the positive impact of inclusivity, we felt it was time to create a doll line free of labels."

"Through research, we heard that kids don't want their toys dictated by gender norms. This line allows all kids to express themselves freely which is why it resonates so strongly with them."

Ms Culmone says Mattel worked alongside a team of experts, parents, physicians and kids to create this one-of-a-kind play experience.

Each Creatable World kit, and its 1,500+ modifiable variations, is priced at $44.99 AUD and can be purchased at Target www.target.com.au

