Worthy charity named Botanic to Bridge beneficiary

GLADSTONE Ports Corporation, together with its event sponsors and partners, has announced the 2019 Botanic to Bridge community beneficiary.

Children's charity Give Me 5 for Kids was chosen as beneficiary for the August 18 event.

Give Me 5 for Kids has been supporting and raising funds for local children's hospital wards across regional Australia for the past 25 years.

Funds raised help provide communities with aid and support for sick children and their families in times of need.

GPC acting CEO Craig Walker said through the event they sought to support organisations that contributed significantly to the community.

"With Give Me 5 for Kids as this year's worthy beneficiary, every step participants take will help to deliver life-saving equipment to the Gladstone Children's Ward, ensuring our local hospital staff can further support Gladstone families well into the future,” Mr Walker said.

"We are thrilled to be able to bring this wonderful event to the Gladstone community as it provides further opportunity to support amazing organisations such as Give Me 5 for Kids which are making a real difference.”

Mr Walker also acknowledged the many worthy applicants who were in the running to be this year's community beneficiary.

The event has invested more than $395,000 into the local community since its first race in 2010.

Give Me 5 for Kids Gladstone representative Kyra Bell said they were thrilled to be named as the 2019 Botanic to Bridge community beneficiary.

"Being able to partner with GPC for the 10th B2B allows us to work with some fantastic local sponsors and our community to raise much-needed funds for our local children's ward,” Ms Bell said.

Santos GLNG plant manager Grant James said they were proud to partner with B2B and Give Me 5 for Kids.

B2B participants can select Give Me 5 for Kids during the registration process, with registration fees going directly towards the Gladstone Children's Ward.

To register, visit botanicto bridge.com.au to support Give Me 5 for Kids on Sunday, August 18.