Girl says men tried to entice her into a van

HERE TO HELP: Margaret Hancock points to the bushes where the girl said she hid. Mike Richards GLA081217CHILD

WHEN Margaret Hancock opened her door last week, she didn't expect the experience would leave her unable to sleep that night.

Mrs Hancock, a 71-year-old retiree and mother-of-eight, was expecting a phone call when she spotted someone at the front door of her Boyne Island unit.

It was a young girl in a school uniform, asking to borrow her phone.

When Mrs Hancock asked why, she said that the girl, 11, told her she had been followed by two men in a white van on Wyndham Ave.

The girl told Mrs Hancock the men had been calling out for her to help them, and to come inside their van.

After she hid from them in some bushes, the girl said the men drove off and she ran across the road to Mrs Hancock's house.

"She was quite shaken so I sat her down on the chair outside," Mrs Hancock said.

After getting in touch with the girl's parents and collaborating parts of the girl's story with her neighbours, Mrs Hancock decided to ring the police.

"I had eight children that I raised myself, so my love is children," she said.

"I couldn't sleep all night worrying about it and thinking about what could have happened to that little girl.

"I'm just glad I was here when she was here."

Mrs Hancock said she decided to come forward and write about the incident on Facebook to warn others in the community.

"I don't usually do things like that on Facebook, I just talk to my friends," she said.

"But I just felt the next day I should put it on - and I am glad I did because it gave me the chance to warn the other parents."

Mrs Hancock said other people she had spoken to since she posted about the incident had reported similar things.

Queensland Police have been contacted for comment.

What to do

Safety4Kids says: