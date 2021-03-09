Worst in Queensland: CQ’s shocking 2021 road toll

Police on the scene of a fatal truck crash Mount Juillerat Dr, in Redbank Plains. Saturday February 6, 2021. Picture, John Gass

The carnage continues to get worse on Central Queensland roads with the region leading the state for the number of fatalities so far in 2021.

After last year’s horrific title of the state’s worst region for road deaths when 90 people died, CQ is already leading the way in 2021 with 16 deaths.

This is four more lives lost than over the same period last year, equating to a 33.3 per cent jump in fatalities.

While the Central policing region covers vast distances in its 238,404 square kilometre area, from Beerwah north to Bowen and west to Clermont, the population is significantly less than Brisbane, with 11 deaths.

Tragically, 50 people have already died on the state’s roads in 2021, 18 more or 56.3 per cent up on 2020 and 28.9 per cent above the previous five-year average.

Motorcyclists make up an alarming number of the fatalities at 19, including a 26-year-old man who was killed in a crash on February 10, on Gladstone Mount Larcom Road.

A frustrated Calliope Road Policing Unit officer in charge Senior Sergeant Shaune English certainly isn’t happy with the region’s road toll.

Senior Sergeant Shaune English appeals to drivers as the state exceeds the annual road toll.

He said while vehicles, roads, warning signs and police equipment could all be made safer or more effective, ultimately road safety comes down to the decisions drivers make.

“Not only do you have to drive to protect yourself, but you have to drive to protect yourself from other people,” he said.

“Everybody knows what they need to do to keep safe, so don’t speed, don’t drive after drinking or taking drugs, take regular breaks and don’t drive if you’re tired.”

Queensland police are acutely aware of the rising road toll, which is the second worst compared with all Australian states, per 100,000 population, behind the NT.

Acting Chief Superintendent Ray Rohweder expressed his disappointment at the lack of responsibility drivers were showing on our roads.

“Every day our officers see people making reckless decisions on our roads,” he said.

“While police are on our roads deterring people from committing offences, it’s up to you to be accountable for your actions.

“Whether it’s making better decisions while driving or preventing your mates from getting behind a wheel, responsibility to make our roads a safer place starts with you.”

Since Operation Tango Anaconda commenced on March 1, 1948 drug tests have been conducted with 297 drivers testing positive.

Officers from the Road Policing Task Force are also conducting enforcement activities across regional roads targeting heavy vehicles, speed, fatigue, drink, drug and distracted driving.

Fatalities by policing region so far in 2021:

Central – 16

Brisbane – 11

Northern – 10

South-Eastern – 7

Southern – 6

