Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
What do you want for lunch?
What do you want for lunch? CSIRO
Letters to the Editor

Worms, flies, maggots and crickets: Is this future lunch?

10th Jun 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHAT would you like for lunch? Meal worms, flies, maggots or crickets?

Yes, it's true. They may well be the food of the future. Olympia Yarger used to be a sheep farmer. Today she breeds insects. Her company Goterra is now producing meal-worms, black soldier flies, crickets and maggots hygienically on her property near Canberra.

It's a business that's booming in this current era of reduced carbon emissions. She says what we are seeing from consumers today is that they want transparency, food that is sustainable, that has social of ethical ethos, and that is protein-rich. And, she says, insects taste good whether you like the look of them or not.

Want to read the full story about her? Go to The Chronicle's new Ag Journal which was inserted in The Chronicle recently, if you haven't already recycled it. The Ag Journal is apparently to become a regular insert,and going by this issue will have some good reading. Looking forward to the next issue.

RAY HARCH, Toowoomba
 

food letter toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Convicted murderer on parole assaulted mum, child

    premium_icon Convicted murderer on parole assaulted mum, child

    News A CONVICTED murderer was on parole in Gladstone when he attacked a mother and punched her child several times in their home over an item he found in his mailbox

    • 10th Jun 2019 5:00 AM
    'He really deserves this': Student receives offer with ADFA

    premium_icon 'He really deserves this': Student receives offer with ADFA

    News A local student has received an offer as a Maritime Warfare Officer

    • 10th Jun 2019 5:00 AM
    It's time to Raise the Resilience for kids

    premium_icon It's time to Raise the Resilience for kids

    News The founder of Sparrow Kids Haven put on a workshop for kids

    • 10th Jun 2019 5:00 AM
    Rain doesn't spoil spirits at Gladstone Show

    premium_icon Rain doesn't spoil spirits at Gladstone Show

    News 'We'll be back bigger than ever'

    • 10th Jun 2019 5:00 AM