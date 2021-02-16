Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Jake Dorin, 24, was killed when his truck rolled at Mount Perry on Monday morning.
Jake Dorin, 24, was killed when his truck rolled at Mount Perry on Monday morning.
News

‘Worlds shattered’ as young dad killed in truck crash

by Chris Clarke
16th Feb 2021 11:28 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A truck driver killed in a rollover near Bundaberg on Monday has been remembered as "the best father a child could have".

Jake Dorin, 24, was travelling along Swindon Road at Mount Perry about 9am when he left the roadway and rolled into a ditch.

Jake Dorin, 24, was killed when his truck rolled at Mount Perry on Monday morning.
Jake Dorin, 24, was killed when his truck rolled at Mount Perry on Monday morning.

Mr Dorin, from Apple Tree Creek, was the sole occupant of the truck and died at the scene, police said.

"My baby brother! My heart is aching and my eyes are full of tears," a loved one wrote online.

"Our worlds are shattered! What life is going to be like without you is something we never imagined. 

"The best father a child could have, an amazing uncle who adored all his nieces and nephews, a loving husband and a beautiful son. 

"Why! Why you! Guide him home to you dad! I love you Jake!"

It's understood Mr Dorin was driving for Kolan Transport at the time of his death.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances that led to the crash.

Originally published as 'Worlds shattered' as young dad killed in truck crash

More Stories

editors picks jake dorin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police still investigating ‘mystery’ discovery of body

        Premium Content Police still investigating ‘mystery’ discovery of body

        News Investigations are continuing into the discovery of a body which police are currently treating as not suspicious.

        • 16th Feb 2021 12:05 PM
        When Gladstone’s waterfront museum will open

        Premium Content When Gladstone’s waterfront museum will open

        News “We know once the museum is complete it will offer a unique experience to locals...

        Tamil family remains in detention after high court decision

        Premium Content Tamil family remains in detention after high court decision

        News The fight continues to get the Tamil family home to Biloela.

        LAST CHANCE: Who is Gladstone’s best vet?

        Premium Content LAST CHANCE: Who is Gladstone’s best vet?

        News Tomorrow is your last chance to crown Gladstone's best vet.