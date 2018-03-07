World's Greatest Shave group 'heading' in right direction

HEADS AND HEARTS: Volunteers before last years' World's Greatest Shave at Stocklands Kin Kora.

HEADS AND HEARTS: Volunteers before last years' World's Greatest Shave at Stocklands Kin Kora. Contributed

THE one good thing about having a bald head is it's easy to keep clean.

But it's not so great if the reason you're bald is because of cancer treatment.

This month marks the 20th anniversary of the Leukemia Foundation's 'World's Greatest Shave' and more than 20,000 Australians will be cutting off their locks in public to raise money for the Leukemia Foundation.

Two public shave events will take place in Gladstone, at Stockland Kin Kora shopping centre and the Tannum Sands Hotel.

Both are being held on Saturday 17 March from 11am-1pm.

This year the World's Greatest Shave is 'going green' thanks to a partnership with Sustainable Salons Australia.

Ponytails snipped will be turned into wigs for cancer patients, while shorter hair clippings will be transformed into compost or floating booms to absorb oil spills at sea.

More than 60,000 Australians are living with blood cancer or related disorders one person is diagnosed every 41 minutes.

An Australian loses their life to blood cancer every two hours, claiming more lives than breast cancer and melanoma, but research is improving survival.

If you'd like to see who is lining up to have their heads' moonscaped then visit the World's Greatest Shave website: https://worldsgreatestshave.com/ and make a much-needed donation.

Or you could sign up for a close shave to help fight cancer and spend the next month finding out how much easier it is care for a hairless head?