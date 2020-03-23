World Water Day: Ten tips to save water at home

Gladstone Area Water Board is committed to enhancing the water literacy of the region

WORLD Water Day, held on March 22 each year, highlights the importance of fresh water.

This year’s theme is Water and Climate Change, exploring how the two are linked.

Gladstone Area Water Board maintains the region’s main freshwater source, Awoonga Dam, and has a five-year strategic plan featuring a climate change strategy that outlines its commitment to minimising carbon footprint.

CEO Darren Barlow said the plan highlighted the organisation’s long-term approach to water security and drought management.

“We are also redefining our approach to community engagement and education, which will see an increase focus on improving water literacy throughout the Gladstone region,” Mr Barlow said.

This World Water Day, GAWB will be going virtual, sharing helpful facts, tips and ideas for conserving the essential resource.

“We’re always looking for opportunities to promote the importance of water conservation and environmental management,” Mr Barlow said.

“GAWB firmly believes access to safe, clean drinking water is a basic human right.

“Despite the various water security challenges Australians face, we are lucky to have access to high-quality drinking water straight from our taps.”

Recent rain boosted the region’s available supply, increasing the dam’s capacity by 2 per cent.

However, residents are still encouraged to be mindful about their water usage.

“We all have a role to play in water conservation,” Mr Barlow said.

To help residents conserve water at home, GAWB put together a list of ways to save the precious resource.

CONSERVE WATER

1. Collect greywater from your shower and laundry to use in your garden

2. Put suitable food scraps into a composter or worm farm rather than down the kitchen sink.

3. Check taps regularly to avoid wasting water with leaks.

4. Next time you’re cleaning out a fish tank, re-use the water in your garden – the plants will love you for it.

5. Only use the dishwasher when its full and use short wash cycles for everything but the dirtiest dishes. Use the same approach for the washing machine.

6. Install a water saving shower head and aim for a 4-minute shower.

7. Check your toilet for leaks – a continuously running toilet can leak up to 60,000 litres of water a year.

8. Turn off taps. A running tap can use up to 12 litres of water a minute.

9. Water your garden before 10am or after 4pm with a trigger nozzle will help reduce water evaporation.

10. When washing your car, remember to use a low flow/high pressure wash; wash it on the lawn using biodegradable cleaning chemicals; wash with greywater from your shower and use a bucket.