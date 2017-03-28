World Water Day baby's name 'felt like fate'

NEW BUB: Ocean Philp's parents were inspired by their love of nature and the outdoors.

PARENTS Louisa and Jai Philp knew they wanted to honour their love of nature and being on the water, with the birth of their third child.

So when their precious baby was born on March 22, World Water Day, they had the perfect name.

Ocean Alexandra Philp was born at Gladstone Mater Hospital last Wednesday, weighing 3995g.

Ocean is a little sister to Cooper, 7, and Sienna, 6.

Mum Louisa said Ocean was settling into the family well.

"She seems to be finding her feet already,” Louisa said.

"The two older kids are really enjoying the experience of having a baby around the house.”

The Philp family own Calliope Plumbing and have been living in the region for about 10 years.

In their leisure time they love being on the water.

"We knew we wanted to name her something from nature,” Louisa said.

"We love being outdoors, out in the boat and on the water.

"We have real appreciation of the outdoors, it's our passion.”

Louisa said when Ocean was born on March 22, they knew the name was meant to be.

"We already had Ocean on a list of possible names if she was born a girl,” she said. "So when she arrived on World Water Day, it felt like fate.”