World War II digger still putting along at 100

HITTING 100: Gailes Golf Club celebrate esteemed honorary annual member Ted Bousen, who turned 100 last month and still makes it to golf every Wednesday morning. Cordell Richardson

THE GRASS is greener on the golf course for Gailes Golf Club member Ted Bousen, who still manages to swing a club despite being 100 years old.

Mr Bousen hit the century milestone on September 30.

He has been a member at the club longer than he can remember and never fails to turn up for his weekly round of golf every Wednesday.

"I believe while you can do a thing, you do it, because the day will come when you can't," he said.

"I drive up here Wednesday mornings. I leave home about 5.20am, come up here, play golf, go home and spend the rest of the day in the retirement home."

A waiting golf buggy greets Mr Bousen when he arrives each Wednesday.

"I've got good company here. The boys tee up for me. They do everything for me, all I've got to do is hit the bloody ball.

"My golf is no good, but what's the difference? It makes no difference, I've still got good company and that's all it is.

"Otherwise, I'm at home in the village on my own."

When asked what the secret is to longevity, Mr Bousen said his medicine was scotch. Sometimes two to three glasses a day.

Mr Bousen is a World War II digger who began his adult life as a young conscript sent to serve in the Battle of Milne Bay, the first Allied land victory against Japan.

"It was quite the experience, I can tell you. It was very upsetting."

Later in life, he married his partner Joyce and after 12 years of marriage without children, the couple adopted their first son Phillip.

The family moved to Brisbane and Mr Bousen opened a corner store at Chermside, before closing down that shop and opening two more corner stores in Inala. He eventually became the chairman of Four Square Stores.

After 20 years of trying, Joyce fell pregnant and gave birth to their daughter Deb.

Mr Bousen said his wife became a member of the Gailes Golf Club before him.

"Joyce joined Gailes here first, then I used to come up. I would bring my son up here and we'd go to the back nine and play a few holes and then go back to the shop."

Mr Bousen's son became a medical student but sadly passed away in his sleep in his early twenties.

He lost his wife on his birthday in 2003.

Now at 100, he has his daughter, extended family, friends on the village and some good mates at golf.

Gailes Golf Club President Paul Brown said he was proud to see Ted was still a member.

"He was born before the club had even been established itself. We're 95 years old, Ted's 100," he said.

"It's astounding. We all hope we can have a good innings and for Ted to still be an active, playing member of the club is fantastic.

"He's first here every Wednesday and it's just inspirational stuff."