'World demand will increase': GPC defends coal longevity

The Gladstone Ports Corporation has recorded a record amount of tonnages for the 2015-16 year. CHRISSY HARRIS

GLADSTONE Ports Corporation has defended the longevity of coking and thermal coal with chief executive Peter O'Sullivan saying various reports showed the commodity would survive even with a "maximum uptake in renewable energy".

Mr O'Sullivan's comments come off the back of resources expert, Professor John Rolfe pointing out the draft plan needed to consider a "worst case scenario" and the possibility of a major decline in the coal industry and other sectors of the economy.

The Department of State Development's draft plan focuses on three possible growth scenarios for Gladstone's Port, which exported 116.7mt last year.

Mr O'Sullivan said the plan, which covers growth from now until 2050, considered growth projections and forecasts within the industry.

"The International Energy Agency predicts that even with the maximum uptake in renewables, world demand for both coking and thermal coal will increase," he said.

"Currently 70% of coal from RG Tanna Coal Terminal is coking coal and an increase in demand for steel in India and the large number of High Efficiency Low Emissions power stations planned for Asia means the long-term outlook for coal is still positive.

"Any downturn in coal or other product simply means a slower rate of development for the port as with a wonderful natural deep water harbour, the opportunities to attract other trades to the area over the next thirty (30) years are very positive."

The Port of Gladstone was identified by the Queensland Government as one of four priority ports in the state.

The Gladstone Port draft master plan is the first released, which will be followed by Townsville, Hay and Abbot Point.

Mr O'Sullivan urged the community to take the time to review the document and provide feedback.

Adding, "the port drives the livelihood of the town", Mr O'Sullivan said the long-term plan was a result of ongoing consultation between the Queensland Government, Gladstone Regional Council and GPC.