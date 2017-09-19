30°
News

Olympic track designer working with Gladstone club

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher and Gladstone region Mayor Matt Burnett with the community groups that successfully took a share in the $6 million Works for Queensland program.
Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher and Gladstone region Mayor Matt Burnett with the community groups that successfully took a share in the $6 million Works for Queensland program. Mike Richards GLA190717WORK
Tegan Annett
by

A NEW world-class facility at Gladstone's BMX club is expected to attract thousands of visitors to the region for state and national competitions.

Track director Sheldon Cosford said the club was working with the designer of the Beijing Olympics BMX track.

RELATED | 'It's unbelievable': $987k to transform our heart of rugby league

Harbour City BMX will benefit from a $350,000 State Government funded upgrade, which will put the 60-member strong club among the best in the state, with few already offering national competition worthy tracks.

The upgrades include a new track, upgraded canteen, toilets and showers and a permanent solution to the flooding dramas during major wet weather events in Gladstone.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Mr Cosford said there would be broader economic benefits for the region too.

More than 1500 riders spent up to a week in Gladstone with their families during the BMX club's previous state competitions.

"It's going to be done at a very high standard," he said.

Making flood-proofing changes to the 34-year-old club is long-awaited, after its most recent wet weather problems in March where the track and the entrance flooded.

Not for profit club upgrades, including Harbour City BMX's, accounted for four of the nine projects funded in the State Government's Work for Queensland projects.

Western Suburbs Swimming Club received $220,000 to install solar power, increase its mobility assets to help residents with limited access to pool rehabilitation services and remove old, "derelict" equipment.

WATCH | Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher announces funding:
 

There was $200,000 handed to Gladstone Kart Club to build a canteen and the largest sum, $987,000 was given to upgrade the Marley Brown Oval Multi Purpose Facility.

"We see these community community groups fundraising all the time, they've been slaving for years and years to raise funds," Gladstone region Mayor Matt Burnett said.

The upgrades are expected to be completed within the next two years.

Topics:  harbour city bmx club works for queensland

Gladstone Observer
$6m cash splash: Gladstone's nine exciting, 'shovel ready' projects

$6m cash splash: Gladstone's nine exciting, 'shovel ready'...

A CASH splash worth $6 million has left Gladstone's community groups and council feeling proud with long-awaited projects and upgrades now funded.

'Big crowd': Why adults are more excited than kids for this store

SWEET: Kirsten and Raelee Laney at the shop in Builyan.

Why this business has people travelling far and wide just to visit

Top business coach and Aussie Winter Olympic legend team up in Gladstone

No. 1 female business coach Charmian Campbell and Winter Olympic gold medallist Steven Bradbury tour regional areas for business roadshow.

Duo to teach small regional businesses non-textbook success formula.

Pizza Hut "working with" franchise owners after closure

Pizza Hut on the Dawson Hwy has closed its doors.

Company confirms it's working on the "next steps”

Local Partners