HOPES TO SPARK GOLD: Gladstone Ports Corporation's fourth-year electrical apprentice Anthony Cobb will travel to Russia to compete in the 45th WorldSkills Competition. Matt Taylor GLA140819RUSSIA
World-class GPC apprentice ready to represent Australia

Jessica Perkins
15th Aug 2019 5:00 AM
A GLADSTONE Ports Corporation fourth-year electrical apprentice and Anthony Cobb will represent Australia in the 45th WorldSkills competition in Russia next week.

Anthony, 21, said he got involved at a regional level before reaching international level.

Earlier this year, he competed in two international competitions in Melbourne and China.

"I got involved through WorldSkills at a regional level ... it's just progressed from there," Anthony said.

"In Russia, that's the big, big competition. It's like the Olympics for world skills."

Anthony will head over with the Australian Skillaroo team and will compete against 42 other tradesmen from across the globe in the Electrical Installation category.

In the Electrical Installations category, competitors will design and install electrical systems and carry out maintenance and repairs.

Anthony said he hoped to "cut down as much time as possible" and work quickly.

He said he always wanted to be a tradesman but never thought his career would lead him to compete at such a high level.

"I'm a little nervous but looking forward to it," Anthony said.

"Regardless of the outcome it's been fantastic to reach this level of competition."

GPC acting asset management and project services general manager Benjamin Hayden said it was a great opportunity for Anthony to "compete and demonstrate those skills" and GPC would be cheering him on from Australia.

