Big promises to make Gladstone Show 'biggest ever'

Sarah Barnham
| 30th Apr 2017 5:47 AM Updated: 6:00 AM
Fireworks at the Boyne Tannum HookUp, Boyne Island. Photo Luka Kauzlaric / The Observer
"JUST like the Olympic opening".

These were the words the organiser of the Gladstone Show used to describe how the major event would be brought back to life this year.

Clive Featherby, who signed into a contract with the Gladstone Show Society, has taken on the daunting task of putting together the 125th anniversary event of the Gladstone Show on August 9.

 

"Outback Thunda" will unleash their Monster Trucks at the Gladstone showgrounds. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer
And, with the Gladstone Regional Council's recent announcement that the organisation no longer supported the show's continuation, Mr Featherby has made it a personal vendetta to get it off the ground, and get Gladstone residents excited for it again.

Despite the council's firm stance that the Show Society should give up the showgrounds to allow a multi-sporting facility to be built there, Mr Featherby said he was hoping to get the council and local businesses on board with the new show plan.

 

Gladstone show grounds.
And the first step towards doing that, Mr Featherby said, was to take it from a one-day event to two.

"This year's show is going to be great, that I can assure you," he said.

 

"It will be a world class event but obviously we need really serious backing and support."

Each year the council provides a certain amount of funding to community events across the region, last year the Show Society received $5000, and this year received $8000.

This is compared to that of $15,000 that the Mount Larcom District and Show Society received to put on the Mt Larcom show last year, and again this year.

The funding was delivered through Council's Major Events Advisory Panel's (MEAP) 2016-17 Round 2 funding.

A council spokesperson said the reasoning behind the different amounts given to each event was because there is a panel of questions needed to be completed by applicants that determine what amount is needed.

There are 12 questions, and each applicant much provide written examples of how the event plans to meet certain outcomes, most importantly, the number of people both local and out of town visitors likely to attend.

Applicants must also provide detailed documentation that shows what the funding will be used for.

Mr Featherby said he was seeking further support and funding, which would allow him to make the show the "biggest ever".

"We are planning some very major acts for this years show like never witness before," he said.

"The monster truck will attempt to break new Australian records and stunts act records.

"We are making room for a much larger amount of horse riding entries than before including an international trick riding horse program."

Mr Featherby said the biggest crowd-drawer would be the firework displays.

"If funds permit, the fireworks will be just like the Olympic opening," he said.

"They will start at Auckland Hill and will then be fired from prominent building rooftops and set locations around the show grounds.

"The entire city will be part of the finale celebration ending with a huge fire and light extravaganza."

The show will go on, Mr Featherby said, with most attractions, stalls and activities already booked for the event.

"This is in readiness of one huge show that we sincerely hope can become two nights," he said.

"We have constructed a whole new event manual that is of capital city venue standard,, and promoting of the show has begun.

A new website for the show society has been created, which can be seen at gladstoneshowsociety.com.

Mr Featherby is a monster truck driver himself, and the senior operator of KCS fireworks, and owner of KCS Events.

Topics:  gladstone show gladstone show society

