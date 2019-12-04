Menu
Andrew Moloney is the interim WBA super flyweight world champ. Picture: Jake Nowakowski
Boxing

World champ’s tribute to Hall, Gallen

by Grantlee Kieza
4th Dec 2019 5:05 PM
Australia's world boxing champion Andrew Moloney says he'll forever be grateful to fighting footballers Paul Gallen and Barry Hall for giving him the chance to win the biggest bout of his life.

The undefeated Kingscliff boxer took the WBA interim super-flyweight title by stopping Brooklyn's Elton Dharry on November 15 at Melbourne's Margaret Court Arena.

The six-round Gallen-Hall slugfest on the undercard stole most of the media attention but Moloney, who has been fighting for 17 years, says he is not bitter about being overshadowed by the part-time pugilists.

 

Andrew Maloney attacks Elton Dharry at Margaret Court Arena (AAP Image/Michael Dodge)
``A lot of people are giving footy players a hard time because they think they come into boxing and are taking away opportunities from full-time boxers,'' Moloney said.

``But the opposite is true for me. I got my opportunity to fight for the world title because having Gallen and Hall on the show created a lot of attention and guaranteed a sellout crowd to showcase my fight with Dharry.''

Moloney, a 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medallist, has been relaxing with wife Chelsea and baby son Lee since the fight and is negotiating with the world's leading promoter Bob Arum for his first defence.

 

 

Andrew Maloney celebrates his win against Elton Dharry with wife Chelsea and son Lee. (AAP Image/Michael Dodge)
His twin brother Jason expects to have a second shot at the world bantamweight title early in 2020.

In the only loss of his career, Jason dropped a hotly disputed split decision for the IBF title in Florida in October last year.

 

Barry Hall nails Paul Gallen during the Code War Boxing night at Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne. (AAP Image/Michael Dodge)
Barry Hall paid tribute to the Moloneys, telling The Courier-Mail: "These guys are the real fighters.

``I'm not a boxer but people have to understand if me and Paul Gallen can put on a show and draw attention to the sport it's good for boxing. The Moloney brothers are class acts and I'm glad to help them gain the recognition they deserve.''

