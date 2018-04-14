Workwear chain totally on the hunt for Gladstone franchisee

FRANCHISEE SEARCH: Totally Workwear staff Liz O'Loughlin, Sue Harris, Janice Foster and Simone Clayton (front). The Gladstone store is in need of a new franchisee.

FRANCHISEE SEARCH: Totally Workwear staff Liz O'Loughlin, Sue Harris, Janice Foster and Simone Clayton (front). The Gladstone store is in need of a new franchisee. Julia Bartrim

TOTALLY Workwear is searching for a Gladstone franchisee due to its Hanson Rd store being owned and operated by its corporate offices in Melbourne for five years.

In 2013 the store was bought by the corporate arm of the business, Workwear Group, after the Gladstone franchisee retired.

Mr O'Dell said with planned store growth within the next two years, the company was searching for franchisees at seven of its stores - including Gladstone, Rockhampton and Mackay - to divert the management away from its corporate headquarters in Melbourne.

The company, which has 71 stores in Australia, anticipates to open 30 more stores within the next two years.

"The construction industry nationally is on the rise," Mr O'Dell said.

"There's a lot of confidence in the economy from the small to medium business."

Mr O'Dell said the Gladstone store had noticed signs of improvement after a tough period during the construction downturn of the three Curtis Island LNG plants.

"With Gladstone and Mackay, both stores have experienced similar market conditions, one's gas, one is off the back of the price of coal," he said.

"In Gladstone the store probably hit the bottom about 18 months ago but now we're actually achieving growth on the last year, which is really positive."

Mr O'Dell said they already had some interest from potential franchisees for Gladstone.