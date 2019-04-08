Menu
CHEESY LESSONS: Permaculture teacher Elisabeth Fekonia will conduct four lessons across the Gladstone region this weekend.
WORKSHOPS: Find out how you can make your own cheese

Mark Zita
by
8th Apr 2019 3:00 PM
EAGER to learn how to make your own cheese, sourdough or fermented foods?

Permaculture Realfood will hold four sessions this weekend across the Gladstone region to show people how.

Teacher Elisabeth Fekonia has been conducting lessons for the past 14 years.

"I cover many aspects of cheese making,” Ms Fekonia said.

"I give (people) a basic grounding and understanding of what cheese is really all about and how to make the cheese.”

A three-hour session on Sunday at 9.30am at Tannum Sands CWA Hall will cover making brie, camembert and the German cheese butterkäse.

"Hardly anyone has heard of (butterkäse) but they all fall in love with it once they taste it,” Ms Fekonia said.

Each cheese differs due to the handling of the curd and the type of cultures used.

At 1.30pm, there will be a workshop on making sourdough bread, crackers and fermented foods.

"The crackers are hugely popular because of the secret spices I put in there,” Ms Fekonia said.

"We also do sourdough wraps and several other fermented foods like the obligatory sauerkraut.”

Every participant will be given a handout containing the recipes from each session.

Ms Fekonia started teaching permaculture after she and her late husband decided to be self-sufficient with food 25 years ago.

"It has been an evolving process,” she said.

After 10 years learning the process and setting up, Ms Fekonia decided to conduct workshops.

Two sessions on Saturday at 9.30am and 1.30pm at Calliope CWA Hall will focus on making vegan-friendly cheese and sourdough.

For more information, contact Ms Fekonia on 0432 180 523.

