Workshop by dancers as part of reconciliation week

Indigenous dance sensation Djuki Mala is coming to Gladstone this May.

Indigenous dance sensation Djuki Mala is coming to Gladstone this May. Contributed

GLADSTONE students will have a chance to immerse themselves in National Reconciliation Week when indigenous dance group Djuki Mala brings its unique performance of traditional dance, pop culture and storytelling to the region.

Aligning with NRW celebrations, the dance group will perform at Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre and provide a free workshop to high schools.

Gladstone councillor Natalia Muszkat said students from Toolooa, Gladstone and Tannum Sands high schools would gain great insight into Djuki Mala's energetic twist on traditional storytelling.

"(The) council is committed to ensuring we diversify our Reconciliation Week program to be inclusive of all age groups," Cr Muszkat said.

"We will also host a morning tea for Elders from the Bailai, Gurang, Gooreng Gooreng and Taribelang Bunda people."

Cr Muszkat said the council launched its Reconciliation Action Plan last May and these activities ensured it continued to enhance partnerships and relationships with the region's Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.

Djuki Mala will perform at 7pm on Monday at the GECC.

For more information and tickets, visit gladstoneentertainment.com/event/djuki-mala/