Workplace injury sent woman spiralling into drug use

Tomlijenovic turned to drug use after her hand was crushed during a Gladstone industrial workplace accident in 2017.

A WORKPLACE injury sent a Gladstone woman spiralling down a path of drug use.

Stacey Renee Tomlijenovic, 35, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Wednesday to 28 charges including possessing dangerous drugs and utensils, possession of a knife, and breach of bail.

She worked as a lab technician for 15 years before being laid off by SGS Coal due to a positive workplace drug test in 2017.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Merrilyn Hoskins told the court Tomlijenovic was a mature offender who, despite just one previous entry on her criminal record, continued to offend while on bail.

“She carries knives for protection in public while heavily involved in drugs, this puts the public’s safety at risk,” Sgt Hoskins said.

The possession of dangerous drugs charges Tomlijenovic faced followed a search warrant being executed by police earlier this year.

Police found methamphetamine and MDMA with a combined pure weight of 6.15 grams.

Duty lawyer Nick Crawford said Tomlijenovic had already served pre-sentence custody from April 4 to 22 and was on Supreme Court bail currently in relation to her offending.

Magistrate Ross Woodford made note that Tomlijenovic had breached bail 11 times but only had one entry on her criminal record.

“I am going to issue a probation order today but if you come back before the court again for offending in relation to drug or weapon possession you will be going to prison,” Magistrate Woodford said.

Tomlijenovic was sentenced to 18 months’ probation with convictions recorded.