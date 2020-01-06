Workout fundraiser set to make you sweat

Briony Challis, Troy Robinson and Travis Williams ahead of CrossFit Escape's bushfire fundraiser to be held January 11

GRAB a mate and head down to CrossFit Escape on Saturday to work out for a good cause.

Owner Troy Robinson said the event would be an all-inclusive pairs workout to raise funds for The Salvation Army Disaster Relief Fund to support those affected by the bushfires.

CrossFit coaches will run through the workout with attendees.

“It doesn’t matter if you’ve done CrossFit before or if you’ve worked out before,” Mr Robinson said.

“Get the body moving and raise some money.”

He said the idea came after seeing the devastation fires had caused across the country.

“We’ve got the facility to make it happen so we thought for such a good cause we’d open up the gym for the day and raise some funds,” he said.

Entry is $10 per person and includes a ticket in the lucky door prizes donated by local businesses.

There will be a sausage sizzle afterwards.

“We’ll try to raise as much money as we can,” Mr Robinson said.

The workout will start at 7am at CrossFit Escape on Side St, but Mr Robinson suggested arriving 10 minutes beforehand.

“It’ll allow time to buy the ticket and warm up,” he said.

Bookings are not required.

“People can just rock up and pay their entry fee,” Mr Robinson said.

If you can’t make the event but would like to donate, the gym has set up a GoFundMe page.

For more information, visit CrossFit Escape Bushfire Fundraiser on Facebook.