Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A family enjoys a camping adventure.
A family enjoys a camping adventure.
News

Workman’s Beach camp grounds reopen to the public

Darryn Nufer
13th Dec 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 7:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Workman’s Beach camp grounds at Agnes Water have reopened to the public.

The camp grounds had been closed to travellers since March 26, when the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in all camping grounds on Gladstone Regional Council owned or managed land being shut down.

The council advised on Friday that the camp grounds had reopened in time for the summer holidays.

The Workman’s Beach day use area had remained open during the pandemic, and now the 38-campsite facility off Springs Road is again welcoming visitors.

Further details about Workman’s Beach can be found at www.gladstone.qld.gov.au/rv-friendlyinformation

agnes water tourism workman’s beach camp grounds
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man injured after falling 2 metres from tree

        Premium Content Man injured after falling 2 metres from tree

        News PARAMEDICS are on their way to South Gladstone after reports a man has fallen from a tree.

        MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        News The biggest headlines you may have missed yesterday, December 11.

        Crews return to battle blaze near Agnes

        Premium Content Crews return to battle blaze near Agnes

        News Firefighters have returned to Round Hill this morning to patrol a bushfire that...

        Boyne school asbestos questions remain unanswered

        Premium Content Boyne school asbestos questions remain unanswered

        News The Education Department and the Education Minister refused to answer questions...