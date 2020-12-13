Workman’s Beach camp grounds reopen to the public

The Workman’s Beach camp grounds at Agnes Water have reopened to the public.

The camp grounds had been closed to travellers since March 26, when the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in all camping grounds on Gladstone Regional Council owned or managed land being shut down.

The council advised on Friday that the camp grounds had reopened in time for the summer holidays.

The Workman’s Beach day use area had remained open during the pandemic, and now the 38-campsite facility off Springs Road is again welcoming visitors.

Further details about Workman’s Beach can be found at www.gladstone.qld.gov.au/rv-friendlyinformation