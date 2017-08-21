Workman's Beach area controlled burn-off

Agnes Water residents who live or work near the Community Centre, Discovery Trail network and Workman's Beach should prepare for a controlled burn-off this week.

AGNES WATER residents who live or work near the Community Centre, Discovery Trail network and Workman's Beach should prepare for a controlled burn-off this week.

Gladstone Regional Council said the burn would take place on Wednesday or could occur earlier.

Together with the Department of Natural Resources and Mines and rural fire services, council is planning to hold the fuel reduction burn weather permitting.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said it was important to do controlled burning at this time of year before the fire season was upon us.

"We have had quite a dry, warm winter when vegetation has just been sitting there waiting to go off, so now is the time to reduce that fuel before the weather gets hotter," Cr Burnett said.

For more information, contact Council's Parks and Environment Division on 4977 6899.