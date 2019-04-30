Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SUPPORTIVE LEARNING: Principal Jamie Emerick with students at St John the Baptist Catholic Primary School.
SUPPORTIVE LEARNING: Principal Jamie Emerick with students at St John the Baptist Catholic Primary School. Contributed
Feature

Working together for growth at St John the Baptist

30th Apr 2019 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WELCOME to the wonderful learning community of St John the Baptist Catholic Primary School.

Our aim is to create a sense of belonging that will nurture your child's growth and help create a healthy self-esteem and lifelong love of learning.

We believe that every child is different and that every child is special, with special needs, special interests and special characteristics.

Your child is important to you and important to us as educators.

We need to work together to help them grow, learn and develop, both as an individual and as a member of our school community.

Education is an important partnership between the home and the school. For any partnership to be successful, communication needs to be open and effective.

All parents are urged to work closely with their child's teacher by regularly communicating with them and working together to provide the best educational opportunities possible.

Every child at St John's has the right to learn, a right to feel safe and the responsibility to respect those around them.

As educators, our prime responsibility is to ensure your child is safe and happy in order to maximise their learning so that they can display their full potential.

gladstone region school leaders feature
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Men behind alleged, violent crime spree stay locked up

    premium_icon Men behind alleged, violent crime spree stay locked up

    News Police allege several cars stolen and crashed, woman threatened in crime spree across the region. Two men had a court date yesterday for the alleged offending.

    The sky's no limit for drone photographer

    premium_icon The sky's no limit for drone photographer

    News 'The region is unreal for photography'

    Making every moment count at St Francis

    premium_icon Making every moment count at St Francis

    Feature 'We strive for educational excellence'

    • 30th Apr 2019 3:00 PM
    Bringing out the best in students

    premium_icon Bringing out the best in students

    Feature Chanel College creates environment to excel