'Working class man' makes $350k winning bid

SCOTT Goode almost forgot he'd placed an early bid to buy the most talked-about truck in Australia.

It wasn't until his local Mack dealer called to remind him that his initial offer of $320,000 for the one-off Working Class Mack was close to the best that he jumped back online to have a final crack before the deadline.

Figuring that the winning bid would top $400,000, Scott, 51, was rapt to hear his best offer of $350,500 was enough to land the keys to the Australian-made Super-Liner sporting a mural of Jimmy Barnes' iconic Working Class Man album on the cab.

It's a match made in heaven for the long-time Barnes' and Bulldog fanatic who owns and runs the busy Sarina Crane Hire operation with wife Cathy from the sugar mill town of Sarina, 34km south of Mackay, Queensland.

Scott eats, sleeps and preaches the Aussie working-class man ethos and prides himself on having the truck fleet to match - the Working Class Mack being his 11th Mack.

"I look at it as an Australian truck and this year they can trace it back 100 years and I've sort of grown up with Mack," Scott told Big Rigs.

"The first truck I bought when I started the business [in 2007] was a Mack and it's always been part of Australia, I suppose."

The clincher though for wanting to secure the signature rig was the connection it had with rural Australia. All the $60,000 auction profits will be donated to Rotary Australia's drought relief campaign.

Scott is looking forward to getting the keys to the new rig.

"For me it really wasn't so much about the truck, or the value of it, but where the money was going," said Scott, who splashed out for the Mack sight unseen and had yet to pick up the keys from Wacol HQ when Big Rigs called. "I know a lot of farming families doing it tough, so I wanted to help them out."

Although he's built up the business to the point of employing 50 staff with several high-profile clients, Scott has never forgotten his heartland roots and still owns rural land himself. He grew up working for his parents, Len and Carmel, in their Sarina butchery - growing and processing their own beef - and is proud of his farming heritage.

Scott branched out into construction before a stint in the mines led to an opportunity to go out on his own.

"Now one crane has become 26," laughed Scott, who credited wife Cathy for much of his success. "She's the brains behind it. I do all the heavy lifting and she does all the paperwork."

Scott has some great truckies on his lifting, transport and height access needs team - at deadline for this issue he'd yet to decide who would drive the Working Class Mack - but he does worry about where the next generation will come from.

"To be honest, no-one wants to start at the bottom any more and that's where you learn all those skills," he said.

"Attitude beats them before they start, whereas the older, skilled blokes find ways to make things happen, and that comes down to where they've come from. If they've come from the land, they're miles in front."

Luckily for Scott, he has youngest son Ethan, 19, following steadfastly in his footsteps with an auto electrical trade cert under his belt and a flying start to his heavy diesel fitter training at SCH.

"He's got the right work ethic and I've installed in him to never give up, like the people on the land."

It won't be long before Scott finds out what his new Mack is made of too - it's slated for heavy haulage work soon after arriving in Sarina - but he's also hoping to leverage its profile to help others.

First up, the Mack will star in the annual Konvoy 4 Kids fundraiser from Sarina to Mackay on July 21, then Scott hopes its stature will help him organise another hay run to drought-stricken Queensland. He made one to the Longreach-Barcaldine last year and nothing would give him a bigger thrill than to return in 2019 in his prized Working Class Mack.

"We don't have enough passion in this country for Australians. If we all had a little bit more passion we'd be a lot better for it."