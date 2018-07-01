Menu
GOING DOWN: Penalty rate cuts this time around are between 10-15 per cent.
Workers to protest penalty rate cuts tomorrow

Julia Bartrim
by
1st Jul 2018 4:04 PM

WORKERS will gather outside the office of Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd tomorrow morning.

They'll be protesting a Fair Work Commission decision to cut Sunday penalty rates that came into effect today.

Polling undertaken for the Australian Council of Trade Unions on June 25 found 65.2 per cent of voters in Flynn approved of a Labor bill to restore penalty rates.

Voters in neighbouring Capricornia were even more strongly in favour of restoring penalty rates with 68.9 per cent supporting Labor's bill.

No other Queensland electorates were polled.

More than 160,000 Queenslanders currently work Sundays and receive penalty rates according to Queensland Minister for Industrial Relations Grace Grace.

The industries affected are retail, fast food, hospitality and pharmacy industries. Permanent and casual staff are affected differently.

The penalty rates will be cut by 10-15 per cent (on top of a 5per cent cut last year).

ACTU secretary Sally McManus said the cuts were unfair.

"The money Turnbull is handing to big business is coming out of our hospitals, schools, childcare centres and community services, " she said.

