Workers to march through Gladstone for fairer conditions

GLADSTONE workers will take to the streets today to protest penalty rate cuts as part of statewide Labour Day marches.

United Voice Queensland president Sharron Caddie said union members in Gladstone who worked in industries such as hospitality, aged care, security and manufacturing, were angry at the Federal Government's penalty rate cuts and worried about who might be next.

"This Labour Day long weekend, thousands of our members will be turning out to marches throughout the state to send a clear message to Scott Morrison - hands off our penalty rates,” Ms Caddie said.

"The LNP's record on penalty rates is appalling. They have voted eight times to cut penalty rates already.”

The march will also highlight the Australian Council of Trade Union's Change the Rules campaign, which is calling on voters to change the government.

"That's why our members are out in Gladstone and across the state in support of the campaign on Labour Day and every day,” she said.

Today's march leaves from Gladstone Regional Council office's carpark at 10am.

Food and drinks will be available at Gladstone Marina at the end of the march.