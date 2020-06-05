Workers protesting over safety fears at CQ mine

WORKERS have begun protesting outside Anglo American's Moranbah North Mine over safety concerns.

In a statement, the CFMEU said the industrial action was sparked after efforts from union workplace delegates to meet with management over safety concerns were "given the cold shoulder".

The union said it had sought a meeting with site management today to raise a number of safety concerns over issues including gas monitoring and the confidence of contractors to speak up about safety.

CFMEU Mining and Energy Queensland president Stephen Smyth said he was "extremely disappointed" with the mining giant's actions.

CFMEU Mining and Energy Queensland president Stephen Smyth. Picture: Daryl Wright

"These delegates are elected by workers to represent them and to make sure their issues are raised with management in order to be resolved," Mr Smyth said.

"At any time - but especially in the current climate where every underground mineworker is on edge - I am asking Anglo's management team to be as inclusive as possible when it comes to hearing and working through safety concerns.

"Until they're heard, workers will continue to protest outside the mine."

The Daily Mercury has contacted Anglo American for comment.

On Sunday, a power outage sparked a high potential incident at Moranbah North.

Anglo American’s Moranbah North mine. Picture: Tara Miko

The mine site is near Anglo American's Grosvenor Mine, where five workers were injured in last month's horror underground explosion.

Mr Smyth said workers' safety fears had been amplified since the blast.

Yesterday, he claimed workers at Grosvenor Mine reported facing constant pressure to stay quiet about safety concerns.

Anglo American has strongly rejected Mr Smyth's claims.