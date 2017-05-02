Workers plea for community support in bitter battle

Gladstone Power Station workers Kerry Moffit, Dave Pulman and Bob Bowden protest against proposed changes to their Enterprise Bargaining Agreement.

THE Gladstone community is expected to join the battle between power station workers and their managers over proposed changes to the workers' agreement.

Gladstone Power Station workers have invited the community to join them in the third protest against the draft Enterprise Bargaining Agreement tomorrow morning from 5.30am.

The announcement follows more than 600 people turning out for this week's Labour Day march. Australian Manufacturing Workers' Union delegate and power station worker Andrew Lockwood shared the announcement on social media, asking people to spread the word.

"All members of the community are invited to support the local power station workers in their fight against the attack on local workers and help maintain local wages and conditions,” he wrote.

The EBA was rejected by workers earlier this month when 162 voted against it, out of a ballot vote with 164 people. Gladstone Power Station operator NRG says the new EBA will "bring (the Gladstone Power Station) in line with the rest of the industry”.

The protest is held outside the Gladstone Power Station from 5.30am - 6.30am.