WORKER'S LETTER: How bosses explained controversial EBA

THIS is the full letter sent to Gladstone Power Station workers by management explaining their company's position over the EBA.

** THIS week you will have received information on the company's EBA proposal, along with details of the ballot process which is taking place from 18-21 April 2017.

I want to give you some background about the company's position and why it is important to the company and our employees to achieve a new, modern EBA>

You may have seen recent news articles on the future of coal fired power.

GPS has operated under the current EBA for more than 20 years without significant change.

However in that time our numbers and resources have reduced, our plant is aging, our industry has become more competitive, and we need to be able to respond to our operational, maintenance, and commercial challenges quickly.

This means changing the way we operate in order to secure our future and long-term viability.

We can no longer absorb the level of administration, committee processes, and dispute resolution time frames that leave matters in 'status quo' for months.

It is critical for us to be able to operate more efficiently, more productively, and be able to respond to changes quickly or we will be left behind in comparison with others in our industry.

The changes we are seeking in the proposed modern EBA have those objectives in mind.

Firstly we are not seeking to reduce the normal wages, and benefits of our current employees:

- We will maintain normal earnings, leave and other benefits.

- There will be reasonable penalty payments and overtime, but not excessive "penalty on penalty” arrangements that currently apply.

- While our offer is a zero pay increase for 2017, the new EBA has built in increases for subsequent years. Your current earnings are very favourable in the local Gladstone wage market.

- We want to introduce a new skill based pay structure while is much simpler, easy to understand and administer than the current competencies. Under such a pay structure, all employees will earn the same or higher amounts of pay as the current competencies.

- New employees will be paid the same rates of pay as existing employees for the skill level they hold. The only change relates to how much redundancy pay a new employee may get in the future.

- We do not want to 'contract out' the existing workforce. We value the skills, knowledge, experience, and safety awareness of our own employees. The full time work of a permanent employee cannot be fully replaced by a contractor.

- Contractors will be used for limited special, project or one-off repair work that is not permanent and continuous in nature just as we do now, however we do want the ability to capture lower commercial rates in the best long term interests of the company.

- Finally our EBA should be underpinned by the Power Industry EBA 2010, as this is a more modern and relevant award than the old GPS Award 2003.

These are changes to the current EBA. After six months of bargaining we cannot accept further delay and reluctance to consider the proposed improvements and a more competitive approach for the future of GPS.

In recognition of these changes, we have offered all employees a one off payment of $3000 on acceptance of the company's EBA proposal, and a new incentive scheme that could deliver up to $4000 per annum, based on station wide KPI's. We have offered that the new incentive will match the current incentive earning potential and be not less than $3000 for the first year of the new agreement. That is you will be paid $6000 in the one-off payment and the new incentive scheme for 2017 provided the new EBA is accepted.

Finally, we are committed to achieving a new modern EBA. We can no longer accommodate the restrictions and old practices embodied in the current agreement. We believe we have made a very fair offer with no negative impact on normal earnings, leave or entitlements for our current employees.

It is essential that NRG adapts in the way we operate to remain viable and competitive in a rapidly changing energy market, to 2029 and beyond. Our strong preference is to collaborate with employees and achieve these changes through the bargaining process, but NRG is committed to achieving this outcome.

Our stated commitment is to achieve a new EBA without disruption to our people, our company and our stakeholders.