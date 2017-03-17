Worker's final goodbye after Boyne Smelter mass sackings

WORKERS at Boyne Smelter Limited have learnt their fate this week as the company made its final decisions on job losses.

This week the 1000-strong workforce were told whether they had a job or not after BSL announced it would cut production amid rising electricity costs.

General manager Joe Rea released a statement to The Observer yesterday which said they had finalised the restructure.

BSL did not confirm how many jobs were lost, however it's believed more than 100 workers were going to be sacked.

"We have completed our workforce restructure review following the need to reduce production due to high electricity prices," Mr Rea said.

"The review follows valuable input from more than 70 employees across the business."

A Boyne Island man who lost his job told The Observer he was "overwhelmed by the support" offered by his fellow workers and management.



"While it's disappointing we won't keep looking at a shut door, I'd rather go looking for the next opportunity," he said.

The worker, who wanted to remain anonymous, said they were thanked for their service on their last day.

Boyne Smelter Limited announced in January it was struggling to make a deal to replace its position on the spot market for 15% of its electricity.

"All impacted employees were notified Wednesday and have been provided with a range of support services to help them make the transition," Mr Rea said.

"Out of respect for our workforce, there will be no further comment during this difficult time."

More than 40 days on site general manager Joe Rea announced they could not agree on a "competitive" price with the state's electricity generators.

BSL has cut its production by 14%, or 81,000 tonnes a year, meaning it is no longer Australia's largest aluminium smelter.

