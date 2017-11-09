Worker's injuries to cost Boyne Smelter

I’m a keen angler looking to explore and enjoy myself in Mackay. As a journalist here I am looking forward to being involved and entrenched in the issues within this community.

A BOYNE Smelter Limited worker, who injured her elbows at work, has won her case in the Supreme Court of Queensland.

Tania Lea Guest lodged a notice of claim for damages for an injury sustained over a period of time, from March 2013 to the start of October the same year, while working at BSL.

Ms Guest has bilateral epicondylitis .

In his judgment Justice Duncan V C McMeekin said it was common ground between both parties that on September 19, 2013, Ms Guest saw Dr Pfidze, a medical practitioner at BSL and complained of pain in her elbows.

"Further, it is common ground that Ms Guest again attended on Dr Pfidze on 16 October 2013 again complaining of elbow pains," the judgment reads.

"She was then examined and advice offered for treatment. The doctor recorded, and there is no present dispute, that Ms Guest complained of experiencing painful symptoms in her elbows for the previous months."

In his judgment Justice McMeekin said in the normal course, one would think there would be "no doubt" the injury was sustained before October 15, 2013.

However, he said the act provides for an artificial date of injury.

The argument between the parties is whether Ms Guest's first attendance falls within the meaning of "consulted ... about the injury".

Justice McMeekin concluded it did.

BSL's argument was the consultation in September was not a consultation but something less.

"The respondents' argument is that Dr Pfidze sees workers for reasons others than the provision of medical advice and treatment," the judgment reads.

However Justice McMeekin said in his view Ms Guest consulted a medical practitioner about her injury. Costs will be determined.