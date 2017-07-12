24°
News

Gladstone ports workers face court over false claims

Sarah Barnham
| 12th Jul 2017 5:00 PM Updated: 5:24 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ONE FORMER and two present Gladstone Ports Corporation workers faced Gladstone Magistrates Court after using false receipts to claim money they weren't entitled to.

It was just a few of many similar cases that have already been heard or are yet to be heard by the courts after an investigation conducted by the GPC revealed workers were taking advantage of the company's Health and Wellbeing Scheme, which allows workers to purchase goods and be reimbursed for them.

However, the scheme only allows workers to purchase specific items that directly contribute to the worker's health and well-being, for example a kayak.

But workers were buying items from a Gladstone store that did not fall under the scheme, however in their reimbursement applications they used falsified receipts to make it look as if they did.

A search warrant of the store executed by police located the falsified documents.

A number of GPC workers have already faced the court, with at least 80 charged on the same offence of false entry in record.

This week, a 62-year-old worker with no criminal history pleaded guilty to the charge of false entry in record, but unlike his colleagues he'd tried to crack the system twice.

Kenneth Paul Peatey made two purchases at the Gladstone store, one in 2014 and again in 2015.

Both times he used false receipts to be reimbursed for the items, worth more than $600.

The court heard he had been employed at the company for 12 years, had two adult children and was a married man of 43 years.

Like his colleagues, Peatey was issued a warning from the company and was made to pay back what he was falsely reimbursed for.

Gladstone magistrate Melanie Ho ordered him to pay an $800 fine but did not record a conviction.

Co-offenders Angela Marie Glossop, 21, and Rohan Stanley Edward Berry pleaded guilty to the same charge.

The court heard the pair were in a relationship and purchased items from the store worth up to $900 on the same day.

Defence lawyer Rio Ramos said both of them were under the impression "everyone was doing it".

Ms Ramos said Glossop received a warning from the company, however Berry now worked for himself.

Despite this, both had paid back the amount they had been reimbursed for.

The pair were both fined $400, with no convictions recorded.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstone magistrates court gladstone ports corporation

'Sick in the guts': Collapsed CQ miners' payout halved

'Sick in the guts': Collapsed CQ miners' payout halved

IT HAS been 62 days since coal worker Phillip Wells was told the central Queensland mine he had worked at for seven years would close down.

Gladstone man in wrong place at wrong time found hiding under bed

FILE PHOTO: Police at a crime scene.

IT wasn't the best hiding spot

The disease more than a thousand people in Gladstone don't know they have

BE AWARE: Diabetes Queensland has warned about type 2 diabetes.

1420 people in Gladstone don't know they have diabetes

'A smile you could point out': Friends and family remember

PAYING TRIBUTE: Mourners pay their respects to a father of two who died on Monday at his home address on Auckland St.

A memorial was held for Andrew Vesey-Brown who died from stab wounds

Local Partners

Overgrown property at West Gladstone receives stern notice

A property is so overgrown Gladstone Regional Council will mow the land and charge the costs back to the owners if nothing is done

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

REVEALED: Which clubs grabbed a share of gambling funds

MP Glenn Butcher announced the 13 Gladstone community groups who will share in $235,687 of the Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

13 Gladstone region organisations will receive grants of up to $35k

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

MOVIE REVIEW: Nicole Kidman bewitches in The Beguiled

What The Beguiled lacks in pacing, Nicole Kidman makes up for with a spellbinding performance in this sexually-charged psychodrama.

Bickmore ‘in box seat’ to replace Hamish & Andy

Carrie Bickmore and Tommy Little host a radio show on the HIT network.

Strongest indication yet as to who will replace Hamish and Andy.

MOVIE REVIEW: Baby Driver is fast and merciless

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Jamie Foxx and Ansel Elgort in a scene from the movie Baby Driver. Supplied by Sony Pictures.

Edgar Wright’s new film is a pedal-to-the-metal ride.

What the judges aren’t telling you on MasterChef

Lots of steam in the MasterChef kitchen. But suspiciously none at judging time.

Is the food still warm by the time it’s judged?

'The Incest Diary': Girl’s sexual relationship with her father

Generic, girl, silhouette. Photo Thinkstock

‘The Incest Diary’ is set to be the most controversial book of 2017

Shark Tank fail leaves sour note for The Moo

Yummers! Pic: Channel 10.

“I have a vision of this business breaking $50 million...''

Australian Ninja Warrior: EP reveals show secrets

Tim Robards on Australian Ninja Warrior.Source:Supplied

Executive producer talks through what it takes to get on the show

ROOM FOR THE ENTIRE FAMILY

9 Angler Street, Toolooa 4680

House 5 2 1 $199,000

Boasting 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms this home is big enough to accommodate the ever growing family or take care of mum and dad this two story house is situated in...

The Magic of Living at The Pines

51/32 Kent Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 2 1 1 $210,000

The Pines is a prestige residential complex that offers Resort Style Living all year round with full-time management and security system If you are considering...

5 BEDROOM HOME- CLOSE TO CBD!

26 Ferguson Crescent, West Gladstone 4680

House 5 2 1 $185,000

This large family home is calling for its new owners! This home is situated in the popular suburb of West Gladstone, Situated on an approx. 734m2 block and only...

Neat and Tidy- Close to CBD!

5/7 Kent Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $115,000

This neat and tidy unit is situated in the popular suburb of West Gladstone. Close to schools, sporting grounds and amenities the location is superb! The unit...

Your Hillside Hideaway Awaits ...

9 MAHOGANY COURT, New Auckland 4680

House 3 2 2 Auction 5th...

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to be appointed Marketing Agents for this great family home that boasts the winning combination of a quiet elevated cul-de-sac...

QUAINT QUEENSLANDER ... ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY

1 Davis Street, Mount Larcom 4695

House 5 1 2 $249,000

It is rare that homes like this come to the market and are often snapped up. The owner has relocated and is looking to sell. The agent's instructions are clear ...

SOLID HOME AT A GREAT PRICE- A FANTASTIC OPPORTUNITY!

44 Golding Street, Barney Point 4680

House 4 1 1 $115,000

This is your opportunity to secure a great buy, whether you're a first home buyer or an investor this is not one to be missed! This solid concrete home features a...

Your very own private retreat is waiting...

16 Craigmoor Court, New Auckland 4680

House 4 1 1 $349,000

This stunning property is secluded at the end of a cul-de-sac and offers the new owners endless possibilities. There is scope for great side access and room for...

AFFORDABLE LIVING IN A POPULAR SUBURB!

44 Venus Street, Telina 4680

House 3 1 1 $195,000

Are you looking for your first home or an entry level investment? Look no further! This lowset, brick home is situated in the popular suburb of Telina. Only a...

Potential + Position = Great Opportunity!

23 Larsen Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 2 1 2 $179,000

Anyone looking for a cute two bedroom home close to Gladstone's best shopping precinct? Well I think I may be able to help as this home certainly fits the bill and...

Pint-sized real estate agent seals the deal

YOUNGEST AGENT: Eight year old Gabby Dobbin-Lavery helped seal the deal in her first ever property sale.

Eight year old sells Coast home

Lawmakers urged to lay out welcome mat for pets in flats

Pets can be a major hurdle in securing a rental property.

New laws needed to keep up with property owner's lifestyles

Coast business heavyweight sells $3 million mansion

1 Kate Street Alex Heads

Coast businessman parts with $3 million home in biggest sale of week

The gap between rich and poor in Bundy just 5km

UPSTAIRS, DOWNSTAIRS: Bundy's three richest and poorest suburbs.

Our highest and lowest earning suburbs

Thousands earmarked for Poppins building restoration

HARDHAT MARY: Renewal works have commenced on Maryborough's iconic Mary Poppins building - the birthplace of author PL Travers.

Funding is split between the council, state and federal governments.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!