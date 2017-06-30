24°
News

Workers clash with mining giant over agreement

Troy Kippen
| 29th Jun 2017 9:18 AM
CFMEU Mining and Energy Division Queensland district senior vice-president Mitch Hughes.
CFMEU Mining and Energy Division Queensland district senior vice-president Mitch Hughes. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE 4pm: BMA is disappointed that CFMEU members have rejected an enterprise bargaining agreement that the miner has been working on for almost two years.

A BMA spokesperson said the agreement had minimal changes to ensure the company had certainty "against a backdrop of volatility in global markets".

"The Agreement we proposed reflected these objectives. It retained existing provisions from our current Enterprise Agreement, with only minimal changes, while providing employees with wage increases over the life of the agreement," the spokesperson said

"The increases were in line with conditions that have been reached in other coal industry agreements, with underlying wages and conditions better than most other agreements."

Miners from BMA's Peak Downs, Goonyella-Riverside, Blackwater and Saraji almost unamiously rejected the offer with 98% voting against it.

CFMEU Mining and Energy Division district senior vice-president Mitch Hughes said the agreement would diminish job security.

Mr Hughes said BHP, at its BMA central Queensland mines, was attempting to:

  • Make it easier to make permanent workers redundant while keeping contractors and labour hire workers,
  • Unilaterally be able to change rosters without major agreement for the purposes of a "trial" for up to six months, and
  • Offer accommodation arrangements outside the proposed agreement at the company's discretion.

Read more about industrial action at Glencore's Oaky North mine

>> CLICK HERE TO GET THE LATEST MINING NEWS DELIVERED TO YOUR EMAIL INBOX

"It is disappointing that the proposed agreement did not secure the support of the covered employees," the BMA spokesperson said.　

"We will be engaging again with employees to explore their reasons for not supporting the agreement and to discuss how we can best work together to secure a new agreement.

"We will continue to engage with our employees and their representatives to find a path towards a new agreement."　

INITIAL: UNION members at BMA's Peak Downs, Goonyella-Riverside, Blackwater and Saraji mines have overwhelmingly rejected the company's proposed enterprise bargaining agreement.

The union rejected the proposal because of concerns that it would promote job insecurity and increase the chance of labour hire companies replacing the workforce.

About 85% of the workforce at the mines voted, with 98% voting to reject the offer.

CFMEU Mining and Energy Division Queensland district senior vice-president Mitch Hughes said the result was a clear sign to mining companies that continued to make central Queensland workers redundant to replace their positions with insecure, labour hire workers.

"This result delivers a strong rejection of the company's unscrupulous agreement that would attack conditions for local miners, with 85% of the workforce voting, and 98% of votes against it," Mr Hughes said.

"Workers will not stand by as mining giants continue their shift towards casualisation and insecurity in the sector. Local workers deserve good, steady jobs - but companies like BHP are offering fewer entitlements and inferior conditions.

"Regional coal mining communities in central Queensland continue to be hard hit by retrenchments and uncertainty while mining companies continue to reap the rewards of their labour.

Mr Hughes said it was time for the big mining companies to stop their attacks on worker security.

"Rather than attacking jobs and job security, BHP should be looking after its workforce and providing job security to all workers, including labour hire workers and contractors.

"Now it's time BHP engaged with the CFMEU and our members towards a fair outcome for workers, their families and the local community," he said.

BHP has been contacted for comment on the bargaining agreement.

The State Government is considering tighter regulations on labour hire companies, including a licensing system.

However, the new rules being considered are being criticised for leaving the door open to abuse of power.

Workpac, one of the Bowen Basin's largest labour hire companies, and BHP made submissions to the State's Finance and Administration Committee about the proposed Labour Hire Licensing Bill being considered by the government.

BHP claimed the definition of labour hire workers was too broad, and workers employed by an associated company should not be considered a labour hire service.

Click here if you have an opinion on this, or to contact this reporter via Facebook

Mackay Daily Mercury

Topics:  blackwater bma bowen basin cfmeu eba goonyella riverside labour hire mining peak downs saraji union vote

MACHETE ATTACK: Man charged with more than 20 offences

MACHETE ATTACK: Man charged with more than 20 offences

The 31-year-old South Gladstone man has been denied bail and will appear in court this morning.

'Do you know who I f***ing am?': Man threatens to get police fired

Queensland Police Service badge on uniform, Monday, July 27, 2015. Photo Kevin Farmer / The Chronicle

"Do you know who my f****ing father is?"; he shouted.

SEXY SEARCH: International model search comes to Gladstone

Young Australian Hotel manager Damion Horder, Emma Jordan, MC Ben Norris, Judge Suzi Gould, Ash Anderson and Leaonie Gleesen are all looking forward to the lingerie model search on Saturday night.

A lingerie model search will run throughout July in Gladstone

'You're not going anywhere': Daughters watch dad's violent assault on mum

WEILDING a 30cm knife, he charged at his wife of 30 years

Local Partners

80s blackout phone speeds up region's power outage

Gladstone local, Thelma Silver saves the day with her analogue blackout phone from 1983

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

JOBS: Adani recruiting to fill dozens of positions

JOBS: Many jobs are up for grabs, with positions available in Townsville and Bowen.

It's just the beginning, according to Adani.

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Take luxury food, wine tour around Toowoomba

FOODIE CULTURE: Emily Moon (left) and Cheryse Bliesner with the Hummer used for Toowoomba's Luxury Food and Wine Tour.

It is designed to highlight the best produce the region has to offer

Kendall and Kylie's new shirts you're guaranteed to hate

Whatever they wear usually sells out — and breaks the internet — but Kendall and Kylie Jenner have been heavily criticised for their latest clothing...

Unfinished game raises over $130 million in sales

Unfinished Battlegrounds game raises over $130 million in sales

Paddington Bear creator Michael Bond dead aged 91

Paddington Bear.

Duffel-coated bear became an international superstar

Adele concert tours are no more: Star quits life on the road

After a mammoth world tour, Adele hints she may never hit the road again.

Adele’s heartbreaking note to fans on final night of world tour.

MOVIE REVIEW: The House wins for Ferrell

Jason Mantzoukas, Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler in a scene from The House.

Will Ferrell finally crank outs a decent comedy after two duds.

MOVIE REVIEW: Diary of a Wimpy Kid — The Long Haul

Jason Drucker in a scene from the movie Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul.

Latest film presses button on too many toilet gags.

Aly defends support for Richmond player banned for striking

Aly defends character reference for banned footballer Houli

Massive Family Home With Panoramic Views

5-7 Piper Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 3 2 AUCTION

LJ Hooker Gladstone is proud to introduce 5-7 Piper Street to the current property market as it is one of the most exciting properties to hit the market this...

TELINA HOUSE AND LAND - $398,000

23a Parsloe Street, Telina 4680

House 4 2 2 $398,000

House - $269,000 Land - $129,000 Close to shops, schools and local amenities it is a perfect location for your brand new house by the award winning local builder...

HOME SWEET HOME

73 Beak Street, New Auckland 4680

House 3 1 2 $180,000

This property, positioned at the top and very end of Beak Street overlooks the estate of Vantage. This very end of Beak Street provides a fairly quiet street...

RENOVATED HOME - DUAL INCOME OR DUAL FAMILY LIVING:

5 Kauri Drive, Kin Kora 4680

House 5 2 1 $289,000

This exceptional two storey home with a mix of brick and hardy plank is ideally located with continual breezes and views over the Kin Kora Estate. Having been...

Spacious &amp; Solid Home - Close To Golf Course, Schools &amp; Local Shopping Centre&#39;s

176 Sun Valley Road, Kin Kora 4680

House 3 2 1 $220,000

What can I say - Now is the time to buy homes in Gladstone and see your investment grow considerably over the next 5-10 years. This home is a spacious and well...

Major Price reduction - Deceased Estate - Must Sell Now!

4 Adelaide Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 2 3 $345,000

If you have been in search for a home close to the city, with great ocean views, on a large parcel of land and with plenty of privacy - then I would highly...

HUGE 5 BEDROOM HOME IN KIN KORA...MOVE STRAIGHT IN...SELLER NEEDS IT SOLD

6 Wilga Street, Kin Kora 4680

House 5 2 2 $215,000

This is a MUST SEE family home that's situated in a good location in Kin Kora. The home has undergone a transformation with all the living on the ground floor. ...

Great First Home With N.B.N. Connection..!

12 Sturt Court, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 $289,000

If you have been looking for a new home with N.B.N. connection at an affordable price then i think i may have found the home for you..! There has been a...

LOOKING FOR A CBD OFFICE TO LEASE OR PURCHASE?

10 William Street, Gladstone South 4680

Commercial - WELL PRESENTED PROPERTY IN CBD LOCATION. - APPROX 270M2 OF OFFICE ... $675,000...

- WELL PRESENTED PROPERTY IN CBD LOCATION. - APPROX 270M2 OF OFFICE SPACE, WITH SOME AREA UPSTAIRS SUITABLE FOR ACCOMMODATION. - TOTAL LAND AREA OF 1014M2...

Modern Cottage Style Home

9 Brisbane Street, Calliope 4680

House 3 1 1 $179,000

This compact and well maintained home is situated in a quiet cul-de-sac close to shops and schools. Situated on a 627m2 fully fenced block with good side access.

Housing pain as one in five Gladstone homes empty

DEPRESSING DATA: Census data has revealed Gladstone vacancies are on a rise.

Census data reveals number of unoccupied homes.

REVEALED: Unexpected jump in number of homes sold this month

Number of homes sold doubles in one month.

Agent judged among the world's best

Century 21 on Duporth principal Damien Said with team members Ryan Tomlinson, Jamie Smith, Kristie Cannon, Andrew Richardson and Sarah Beckman at the Maroochydore office.

Sunshine Coast real estate agent named in world-wide group's top 25

Island caretaker has weeks to live, abandons paradise

St Bees managing director Phil Webb, has been struck with illness and it has prompted the sale of the island.

His health has deteriorated in the past couple of months

Prime CBD site sold as laneway culture progresses

The Longs building Ruthven Street has been purchased by a group of investors to be renovated into a series of shops/eateries. June 2017

How investors and council plan to transform the Toowoomba CBD

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!