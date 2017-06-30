Workers clash with mining giant over agreement

UPDATE 4pm: BMA is disappointed that CFMEU members have rejected an enterprise bargaining agreement that the miner has been working on for almost two years.

A BMA spokesperson said the agreement had minimal changes to ensure the company had certainty "against a backdrop of volatility in global markets".

"The Agreement we proposed reflected these objectives. It retained existing provisions from our current Enterprise Agreement, with only minimal changes, while providing employees with wage increases over the life of the agreement," the spokesperson said

"The increases were in line with conditions that have been reached in other coal industry agreements, with underlying wages and conditions better than most other agreements."

Miners from BMA's Peak Downs, Goonyella-Riverside, Blackwater and Saraji almost unamiously rejected the offer with 98% voting against it.

CFMEU Mining and Energy Division district senior vice-president Mitch Hughes said the agreement would diminish job security.

Mr Hughes said BHP, at its BMA central Queensland mines, was attempting to:

Make it easier to make permanent workers redundant while keeping contractors and labour hire workers,

Unilaterally be able to change rosters without major agreement for the purposes of a "trial" for up to six months, and

Offer accommodation arrangements outside the proposed agreement at the company's discretion.

"It is disappointing that the proposed agreement did not secure the support of the covered employees," the BMA spokesperson said.

"We will be engaging again with employees to explore their reasons for not supporting the agreement and to discuss how we can best work together to secure a new agreement.

"We will continue to engage with our employees and their representatives to find a path towards a new agreement."

INITIAL: UNION members at BMA's Peak Downs, Goonyella-Riverside, Blackwater and Saraji mines have overwhelmingly rejected the company's proposed enterprise bargaining agreement.

The union rejected the proposal because of concerns that it would promote job insecurity and increase the chance of labour hire companies replacing the workforce.

About 85% of the workforce at the mines voted, with 98% voting to reject the offer.

CFMEU Mining and Energy Division Queensland district senior vice-president Mitch Hughes said the result was a clear sign to mining companies that continued to make central Queensland workers redundant to replace their positions with insecure, labour hire workers.

"This result delivers a strong rejection of the company's unscrupulous agreement that would attack conditions for local miners, with 85% of the workforce voting, and 98% of votes against it," Mr Hughes said.

"Workers will not stand by as mining giants continue their shift towards casualisation and insecurity in the sector. Local workers deserve good, steady jobs - but companies like BHP are offering fewer entitlements and inferior conditions.

"Regional coal mining communities in central Queensland continue to be hard hit by retrenchments and uncertainty while mining companies continue to reap the rewards of their labour.

Mr Hughes said it was time for the big mining companies to stop their attacks on worker security.

"Rather than attacking jobs and job security, BHP should be looking after its workforce and providing job security to all workers, including labour hire workers and contractors.

"Now it's time BHP engaged with the CFMEU and our members towards a fair outcome for workers, their families and the local community," he said.

BHP has been contacted for comment on the bargaining agreement.

The State Government is considering tighter regulations on labour hire companies, including a licensing system.

However, the new rules being considered are being criticised for leaving the door open to abuse of power.

Workpac, one of the Bowen Basin's largest labour hire companies, and BHP made submissions to the State's Finance and Administration Committee about the proposed Labour Hire Licensing Bill being considered by the government.

BHP claimed the definition of labour hire workers was too broad, and workers employed by an associated company should not be considered a labour hire service.

