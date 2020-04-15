Workers camp planned

WATER READY: Gogango grazier Larry Acton’s property borders the proposed Rockwood Weir site and is being considered as a site to host a 250 person workforce accommodation. Pic Peter Wallis

Larry Acton is so keen to see Rookwood Weir finally built that he will allow a sizeable workers camp be built on his land right next to the proposed construction site.

Up until this point, details had been sparse on how the significant construction workforce required for the project would be accommodated.

This week, The Morning Bulletin became aware of a development application lodged with Rockhampton Regional Council on March 24 outlining a plan to build a nonresident workforce accommodation for 250 people at Mr Acton’s property on Thirsty Creek Rd.

The grazier said he was approached by Sunwater a number of months ago who floated the idea with him about putting in a development application.

“They wanted it as an option. It was one of a number of options that they were looking at,” Mr Acton said.

Gogango farmer Larry Acton supports building the full-sized Rookwood Weir project.

He said they were also looking at the option of putting the workers camp at another site.

Another option they have considered involved workers driving out or be bussed out daily from Rockhampton and Gladstone.

He believed that a workers camp at his property was the preferred option.

Presently, all of these potential options were dependent upon the decision of who was awarded the tender to construct Rookwood Weir and what their preferred option was for basing the workforce.

Mr Acton expected these unknowns to be resolved in either June or July.

“From our point of view, it’s positive there’s some movement on the project,” he said.

“I know there is discussions with Sunwater and two potential tenderers and we know no more than that.

“If the successful tenderer wants to go there, we would be prepared to let it be there.”

If all went according to plan, he expected Sunwater to return to discuss granting a formal approval.”

The site of the proposed Rockwood Weir borders Mr Acton’s property. Pic Peter Wallis

The question of financial renumeration would also need to be addressed before he gave the green light to the proposal.

Given that worker fatigue was a critical issue and it wouldn’t be a safe situation to have exhausted workers commuting over 70km to and from Rockhampton, Mr Acton backed the workers camp plan.

“I do believe it’s the sensible option and probably the favoured option,” he said.

“We’re prepared to have a campsite on our place if we have a reasonable campsite and reasonable set of rules because we’re supportive of the project.”

It is understood that the camp would be about one square kilometre in size.

A Queensland Government spokesperson said they would provide more details on proposal tomorrow.