Worker says painkillers gave him 'horrendous' side-effects

A GLADSTONE removalist suffering a severe back injury tried several prescription pain medications before he found a drug that worked.

A GLADSTONE removalist suffering a severe back injury tried several prescription pain medications before he found a drug that worked. Patrick Sison

A GLADSTONE removalist suffering a severe back injury tried several prescription pain medications before he found a drug that worked.

Unfortunately for Daimon Luke Taylor, marijuana remains illegal despite it reportedly being the only drug from which he didn't suffer "horrendous" side-effects.

On March 22, police executed a search warrant at the 25-year-old's Glen Eden home. This followed a previous drug-driving offence.

Police found two marijuana plants each 1m high.

Officers also found about 31g of loose marijuana, scales and clip-seal bags.

Taylor pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to several charges including: possessing dangerous drugs, supply dangerous drugs, produce dangerous drugs

The court was told that during the search warrant police found documentation indicated Taylor intended to supply the drug.

Taylor's former partner was also charged as a co-accused in the offending.

She received a 12-month probation order, the court was told.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said her client suffered a serious workplace injury five years ago.

Ms Ditchfield said Taylor's injuries were so severe he received a $100,000 payout.

The father had reportedly tried several prescribed pain medications but experienced "horrendous" side effects.

"He has tried all other avenues. It is not a situation in which he wishes to break the law," Ms Ditchfield said.

"He just hasn't been able to find anything."

Ms Ditchfield said her client's current job as a removalist was "back-breaking" and Taylor wished to study to start a new career.Ms Ditchfield asked Magistrate Dennis Kinsella to consider not recording a conviction, despite Taylor's previous conviction of unrelated offending.

Mr Kinsella told Taylor if he offended again he would have no choice but to record a conviction.

Taylor was placed on an 18-month probation order subject to drug testing.

A conviction was not recorded.