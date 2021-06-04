Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
RACQ CapRescue flew a patient suffering a severe medical episode from Heron Island to Gladstone Hospital on Friday morning. Photo: RACQ CapRescue.
RACQ CapRescue flew a patient suffering a severe medical episode from Heron Island to Gladstone Hospital on Friday morning. Photo: RACQ CapRescue.
News

Worker flown from island after suffering severe medical episode

Megan Sheehan
4th Jun 2021 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

RACQ CapRescue has flown a worker from Heron Island to hospital on Friday morning after reports they were suffering from a severe medical condition.

The patient was provided initial treatment by a nurse residing on the island before the aeromedical team arrived.

An RACQ CapRescue spokeswoman said the Rescue300 crew transported the patient to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.

RACQ CapRescue airlifted a patient from Heron Island on Friday morning. Photo: RACQ CapRescue.
RACQ CapRescue airlifted a patient from Heron Island on Friday morning. Photo: RACQ CapRescue.

“Upon the arrival of our on board medical and flight crew, the Critical Care Paramedic and Doctor worked to provide further treatment to the patient, stabilising them for the flight,” she said.

The patient will be further treated for their condition at Gladstone Hospital.

Originally published as Worker flown from island after suffering severe medical episode

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Keep your nose clean’: Man convicted for park tantrum

        Premium Content ‘Keep your nose clean’: Man convicted for park tantrum

        Crime Man faces court after yelling and screaming to fight people at a Calliope caravan park.

        $500K plan to improve safety of coast road

        Premium Content $500K plan to improve safety of coast road

        Council News “These works target a troublesome section of road just to the east of Sandy Creek.”...

        Is your family member or friend using meth?

        Premium Content Is your family member or friend using meth?

        Crime Queensland Health extends helping hand to ice-affected families