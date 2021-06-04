Worker flown from island after suffering severe medical episode

RACQ CapRescue flew a patient suffering a severe medical episode from Heron Island to Gladstone Hospital on Friday morning. Photo: RACQ CapRescue.

RACQ CapRescue has flown a worker from Heron Island to hospital on Friday morning after reports they were suffering from a severe medical condition.

The patient was provided initial treatment by a nurse residing on the island before the aeromedical team arrived.

An RACQ CapRescue spokeswoman said the Rescue300 crew transported the patient to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.

“Upon the arrival of our on board medical and flight crew, the Critical Care Paramedic and Doctor worked to provide further treatment to the patient, stabilising them for the flight,” she said.

The patient will be further treated for their condition at Gladstone Hospital.



