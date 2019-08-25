Menu
A worker is believed to have been engulfed under soil and rock in an industrial accident at an NT mine site
News

Worker engulfed under rock in industrial accident

25th Aug 2019 7:32 AM
A WORKER is believed to have been engulfed under soil and rock in an industrial accident at an NT mine site.

Northern Territory Police, Fire and Emergency Services were on Saturday evening responding to a report of an industrial accident which occurred at Bootu Creek Mine on Saturday afternoon.

NTPFES said in a statement that at about 2.40pm there was a substantial wall failure on the Western Limb located at the Bootu Creek Mine site, about 110km north of Tennant Creek.

An employee is believed to have been engulfed under a significant volume of soil and rock, the statement said.

Extensive efforts were underway to locate the employee.

NT Worksafe has been notified.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the accident have begun.

MORE TO COME

industrial accident mining northern territory

