Subscribe
Worker crushed by 300kgs of glass at construction site

by Carla Hildebrandt and Adella Beaini
26th Feb 2020 3:31 PM
A worker was seriously injured when he was crushed by 300kg of glass sheeting at a construction site in Sydney's southwest on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the worksite on Roberts Rd, Greenacre about 2.30pm after the heavy glass sheets fell on the 67-year-old while he was unloading a shipping container.

A worker has received serious injuries after being crushed by 300kgs of glass at a construction site in Sydney’s southwest this afternoon. Picture: 7News
NSW Ambulance duty operations manager Caitlyn Murphy said the man suffered serious injuries to his head and shoulders.

The man was rushed to Liverpool Hospital. His condition was unknown last night.

"Paramedics are always prepared for the worst, particularly when attending worksite incidents like this," Inspector Murphy said.

"You never know what can go wrong at a worksite and how extensive the injuries will be."

