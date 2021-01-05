Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been taken to hospital after a 270kg pallet fell on his legs in western Sydney. Picture: AAP Image/Tim Pascoe
A man has been taken to hospital after a 270kg pallet fell on his legs in western Sydney. Picture: AAP Image/Tim Pascoe
News

Worker crushed by 270kg crate

by Steve Zemek
5th Jan 2021 1:25 PM

A worker has been rushed to hospital after a 270kg pallet fell on his legs in a workplace accident in Sydney's west on Tuesday morning.

The 30-year-old man was taken to Liverpool Hospital with injuries to his legs and nose.

Emergency services were called to the workplace at Gow St in Padstow just after 10am.

He was treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to hospital.

It's believed the pallet fell from about 1.5 metres onto the worker before he was freed.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said the man was in a stable condition.

Originally published as Worker crushed by 270kg crate

More Stories

editors picks emergency injuries workplace incident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why Gladstone fishers should get this zoning app

        Premium Content Why Gladstone fishers should get this zoning app

        News Doing something very simple could save you a fine in the thousands.

        Gladstone man with bad traffic history faces court

        Premium Content Gladstone man with bad traffic history faces court

        Crime Mark Anthony Reynolds left the court without a licence.

        ‘Bizarre’: Emergency services mission to locate car wreck

        Premium Content ‘Bizarre’: Emergency services mission to locate car wreck

        News Police received a “scratchy” call last night of reports a person had crashed their...

        MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed, January 4.