Work to start on incredible $29m Gladstone park next year

CREATING a public area worthy of international attention is Gladstone Ports Corporation's main goal in its $29 million upgrade to East Shores.

A detailed design plan for East Shores Stage 1B is expected to be completed by the first quarter of next year, and early work should start by the second quarter. Chief executive peter O'Sullivan said the ongoing development of the water park was the company's way to give back to the region.

"We want it to be something people all around the world will talk about," he said.

To maximise work opportunities for Gladstone businesses the company will offer multiple contracts.

"We're conscious of what's happening in Gladstone, there's a downturn, so we will break up those packages to give builders a better opportunity," he said.